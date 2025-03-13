New Homes England boss tells Inside Housing how and why the agency will need to evolve #UKhousing

Speaking to Inside Housing at the MIPIM property festival in Cannes, Mr Boylan said Homes England needed to combat perceptions of being “sometimes difficult to deal with”. He also suggested that the agency could “incubate” the government’s proposed new towns through land assembly and derisking.

However, he said Homes England would need to adapt to the “evolution of devolution” and take on a greater role as a master developer.

The interim chief executive of Homes England refused to comment on press speculation that the government’s housing and regeneration agency could be folded into the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) later this week.

The interview came after a report in The Guardian on Tuesday which suggested that prime minister Sir Keir Starmer could fold Homes England into MHCLG, giving ministers more direct control over housebuilding. When pushed on this, Mr Boylan twice said: “We don’t comment on speculation”.

But asked if the government’s direction of travel is to devolve affordable homes programmes to combined authorities and away from Homes England, he said: “Evolution of devolution is a thing. Will we need to evolve in that context? Of course we will.

“Am I in a position right now to stare into my crystal ball and tell you exactly what that will look like in all these different places – which are at very different stages of their development, very different levels of maturity, very different levels of capability and capacity? My futurologist skills don’t extend that far.

“Yes, we will need to evolve. Yes, the landscape will change. Yes, we need to adapt as that happens.”

Mr Boylan was appointed interim chief executive of Homes England in January following the departure of Peter Denton. “It’s a great team,” he said. “As I’ve said to them, we have all the skills that we need to move forward, but there’s work to do to make certain that we’re responding to the requests and requirements of government in an evolving and devolving landscape.”

Mr Boylan said he sees Homes England as being “pretty fundamental” to the government’s ambition to build a series of new towns once the sites are identified.

“If I might be so bold as to say perhaps we could, subject to ministerial agreement, be asked to incubate some of those new town settlements as they are emerging and coming forward,” he said.

“There will be a need for dedicated delivery models, and development corporations are an obvious one… but that can only kick in at a certain point, and there may well be significant amounts of work around land assembly, around derisking, that will need to take place in advance of those bodies being set up. And that’s where I see potentially a significant role for Homes England.”

A housing veteran, Mr Boylan helped to set up Homes England’s predecessor, the Homes and Communities Agency, with the late Lord Kerslake in 2008. Reflecting on how the role of the agency has changed since then, he said: “It’s become more complex, I think it’s fair to say. The guiding principle that we used – that Bob [Kerslake] created – was that we should have an agency that was capable of having a single conversation with a place about that place’s priorities in respect of housing and regeneration. That’s very much where I want to move us back to.”

He admitted that the complexity of the programmes Homes England runs and its different funding models can make it appear to external partners that the agency is “sometimes difficult to deal with”.

“We just need to simplify all of that and make certain that we are empowering regional leaders to have meaningful conversations with regional political leaders, and then enable the agency to align or define them to deliver those objectives,” he explained.