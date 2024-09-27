New Homes Ombudsman recruits HSBC director into top job

Nigel Cates will lead the watchdog, which is responsible for dealing with complaints about the quality of new housing, from the end of September.

He will replace former ombudsman chief Alison MacDougall, who retired in August.

Mr Cates spent over nine years at HSBC UK, rising to head of financial support and controls, where he led on complaint-handling at the bank.

He was also a senior ombudsman at the Financial Ombudsman Service from 2012 to 2015, leading investigators and adjudicators on high-profile issues.