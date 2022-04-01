New Homes Quality Board appoints new chief executive and chair

Leon Livermore will serve as chief executive from April, while Rob Brighouse will become chair of the board.

Mr Livermore formerly led the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) as chief executive for eight years.

Mr Brighouse, who is a senior independent director at Network Rail and founding chair of East West Railway Company, will take over the role of chair at the NHQB’s meeting in April.

It follows the announcement at the end of last year that founding chair Natalie Elphicke would be stepping back as the organisation moved from set-up to full operational stages.