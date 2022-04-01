New Homes Quality Board appoints new chief executive and chair

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The New Homes Quality Board (NHQB) has appointed new members ahead of the launch of its ombudsman service this summer.
Leon Livermore will serve as chief executive from April, while Rob Brighouse will become chair of the board.
Mr Livermore formerly led the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) as chief executive for eight years.
Mr Brighouse, who is a senior independent director at Network Rail and founding chair of East West Railway Company, will take over the role of chair at the NHQB’s meeting in April.
It follows the announcement at the end of last year that founding chair Natalie Elphicke would be stepping back as the organisation moved from set-up to full operational stages.
Other appointments include three non-executive directors: Naomi Connell, an experienced audit committee chair and chief finance officer at VolkerWessels UK; Curtis Juman, finance director at Ofcom; and Paul Price, who has has experience in housing and local government and who oversaw the procurement of the NHQB’s preferred partner to develop the new housing ombudsman service.
The NHQB is the independent body set up by the government to oversee a new framework to ensure better quality in the housebuilding industry.
It is overseeing the introduction of a new quality code for house builders, published last year, and the appointment of a New Homes Ombudsman to provide independent redress for customers not satisfied with their builder or new home.
The new members have been announced as the NHQB moves from development to ‘activation’, with developers now starting to sign up and register in advance.
Ms Elphicke said: “I am incredibly proud of the huge progress we have made over recent years to establish a new framework to support and protect new home buyers.
“These are major reforms that will deliver a step change in industry behaviours, securing a better deal for consumers.
“These appointments will provide additional strength, independence and consumer insight to the board.”
Ms Livermore said: “Having spent the vast majority of my career working in customer service, I am incredibly excited to be taking on the role at the NHQB and driving these vital proposals forward.
“Buying a new home is the biggest purchase most people will make in their life and so it is imperative that adequate protections are in place.”
Mr Brighouse said: “The NHQB is an organisation that is delivering an incredibly important new framework.
“It is wonderful to be joining at this key stage in its development and playing my part in delivering such important consumer reforms.”
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