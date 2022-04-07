New hostel for homeless women to open in Northern Ireland after workers stage 11-week sit-in

Unite the Union Northern Ireland, which has been supporting Regina Coeli House workers, has announced that the Department for Communities (DfC) and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) have given assurances that “expanded service for homeless women, including a women-only hostel in the city,” will be opened in May.

It comes after news emerged in January that Regina Coeli, the only hostel exclusively for homeless women in Northern Ireland, would be shut down the following month. The current owner, charity the Legion of Mary, said it could no longer maintain it.

The 21-bed hostel opened in 1935 and is funded by the NIHE. It provides accommodation and support to homeless women, women with mental health challenges or addiction problems, and survivors of domestic abuse.