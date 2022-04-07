New hostel for homeless women to open in Northern Ireland after workers stage 11-week sit-in

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A new hostel solely for homeless women is set to open in Belfast following an 11-week sit-in protest by workers at one that is going to close.
Unite the Union Northern Ireland, which has been supporting Regina Coeli House workers, has announced that the Department for Communities (DfC) and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) have given assurances that “expanded service for homeless women, including a women-only hostel in the city,” will be opened in May.
It comes after news emerged in January that Regina Coeli, the only hostel exclusively for homeless women in Northern Ireland, would be shut down the following month. The current owner, charity the Legion of Mary, said it could no longer maintain it.
The 21-bed hostel opened in 1935 and is funded by the NIHE. It provides accommodation and support to homeless women, women with mental health challenges or addiction problems, and survivors of domestic abuse.
Staff, who face redundancy as a result of the closure, have been staging a sit-in protest since the closure was first announced. They said that shutting the hostel would be wrong for vulnerable women.
Unite said it is now working to ensure that the dismissed workers are employed by the new service.
Sharon Graham, general secretary at Unite, described the news as a “tremendous result”.
She said: “I’m so proud of the stand these women workers took against this closure. In their care and compassion for the women who rely on this service and the principled stand that they took, they are an inspiration to all.”
Ms Graham added that the commitment from the government “must now translate into the re-employment of these workers at the new service”.
A DfC spokesperson said that communities minister Deirdre Hargey has “always been clear” that the priority was to ensure support for the women and to secure these services.
“The loss of the service at Regina Coeli House has been disappointing, but the department is confident that the necessary steps are being taken by the Housing Executive, with all urgency, to ensure the delivery of this new and enhanced future service provision,” they said.
They added that although due process is still underway, the department is “hopeful that this service will become operational in May”.
An NIHE spokesperson said that in response to the closure of Regina Coeli House, it is “actively developing support services for women experiencing homelessness”.
“A new service for chronically homelessness women is progressing and other support services are currently under development that will further improve the support provision for women in the Belfast area,” they said.
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