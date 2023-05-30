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The leader of Tameside Council will lead the housing work for the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), in a shake-up of portfolios in the region.
Andy Burnham, mayor of the GMCA, announced a new list of portfolio holders last week, which is made up from the 10 leaders of the councils that make up the Greater Manchester region.
Gerald Cooney, leader of Tameside Council, has been given the housing brief.
He replaces Andrew Western, leader of Trafford Council, who also worked on place-based regeneration and clean air.
Mayor of Salford Paul Dennett now holds the brief for healthy lives and homelessness.
Mr Burnham said: “I look forward to working with our leaders to make a positive difference in the lives of people who live, work and visit our city region.”
The GMCA will be given new powers to “set the strategic direction over the Affordable Housing Programme” funding in the area, in a new devolution deal announced in March.
Mr Cooney has been a Tameside councillor since 1990 and was recently executive member for housing, planning and employment.
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