New housing minister appointed following predecessor’s resignation

Marcus Jones, MP for Nuneaton, Arley and Hartshill, will replace Mr Andrew, who served 148 days in the housing minister role.

Mr Jones is one of several new ministerial appoints made in the past 24 hours after more than 50 MPs resigned from Boris Johnson’s government this week.

The resignations, alongside the sacking of housing secretary Michael Gove, temporarily left the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities with only one minister.

Mr Johnson has now confirmed that he intends to resign as prime minister, but will stay in post with a new cabinet until a new leader of the Conservative Party is chosen.