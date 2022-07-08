New housing minister appointed following predecessor’s resignation

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A new housing minister has been appointed two days after Stuart Andrew resigned from the role.
Marcus Jones, MP for Nuneaton, Arley and Hartshill, will replace Mr Andrew, who served 148 days in the housing minister role.
Mr Jones is one of several new ministerial appoints made in the past 24 hours after more than 50 MPs resigned from Boris Johnson’s government this week.
The resignations, alongside the sacking of housing secretary Michael Gove, temporarily left the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities with only one minister.
Mr Johnson has now confirmed that he intends to resign as prime minister, but will stay in post with a new cabinet until a new leader of the Conservative Party is chosen.
Mr Jones tweeted on Thursday night that he was “pleased” to be appointed housing minister, adding that it is an “important and challenging brief”, which he looks forward to giving all his “energy and attention to”.
He will work alongside the newly appointed housing secretary Greg Clark.
Mr Jones has been an MP since 2010. His win overturned a Labour majority and he became the first Conservative MP for the town since 1992.
Prior to that, he served as leader of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council.
Mr Jones previously served as local government minister under David Cameron in 2015.
He also held the role of vice-chair of the Conservative Party, with responsibility for local government, under Theresa May.
Most recently Mr Jones served as senior government whip under Mr Johnson.
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