New housing minister confirmed by government

Ms Frazer, who has been MP for South East Cambridgeshire since 2015, is the fifth housing minister this year. She replaces Lee Rowley, who took up the role on 7 September.

Mr Rowley, who is now the local government minister, replaced Marcus Jones for the housing brief. Mr Jones spent 63 days in the role after taking up the reins from Stuart Andrew.

Mr Andrew quit amid the rebellion against Boris Johnson, which led to the former prime minister’s resignation. Mr Andrew took over from Christopher Pincher in February.