New housing minister confirmed by government

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Lucy Frazer has been confirmed as the government’s 14th housing minister in 12 years.
Ms Frazer, who has been MP for South East Cambridgeshire since 2015, is the fifth housing minister this year. She replaces Lee Rowley, who took up the role on 7 September.
Mr Rowley, who is now the local government minister, replaced Marcus Jones for the housing brief. Mr Jones spent 63 days in the role after taking up the reins from Stuart Andrew.
Mr Andrew quit amid the rebellion against Boris Johnson, which led to the former prime minister’s resignation. Mr Andrew took over from Christopher Pincher in February.
Ms Frazer served as transport minister from 7 September until 26 October, when she joined the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).
Prior to that, she served as financial secretary to the Treasury from 16 September 2021 to 7 September 2022.
Ms Frazer served as justice minister from 25 July 2019 to 2 March 2021 and for six days in September 2021.
She will report to Michael Gove, who was reappointed housing secretary at the end of October.
After taking on the role, Ms Frazer tweeted that she was “delighted to have been asked by Rishi Sunak” to join the DLUHC team.
“I am very much looking forward to working with Michael Gove, the ministerial team and civil servants,” she added.
Ms Frazer’s duties have not been confirmed yet, but she is expected to take on Mr Rowley’s responsibilities, which included planning and housing supply.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories