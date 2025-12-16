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New housing partnership in North East launched to tackle affordable housing shortfall

News16.12.25by Jude Jones

Housing associations, councils and the Tees Valley Combined Authority have formed a new partnership to alleviate the social housing shortfall in the region.

Nine people holding up signs reading ‘Tees Valley Housing Partnership’
L-R: Mayor of Middlesbrough Chris Cooke, TVHP’s Karen Kenmare, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council leader Lisa Evans, TVHP chair Matt Forrest, Hartlepool Borough Council policy chair for housing Karen Oliver, Homes England’s Rebecca Stockdale, Tees Valley Combined Authority’s Elaine Fryett

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