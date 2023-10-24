Southwark Council has suffered a setback in its plans to build 11,000 new council homes over the next two decades, after it emerged that its housing budget is forecast for a £13.8m deficit #UKhousing

The overspend is also attributed to extra costs from new fire safety requirements and lost income from the government’s cap on social rent.

The HRA is the budget used by the council to manage its housing stock and build new homes. Government legislation requires the HRA to be primarily self-funded through social rent, leaseholder charges and borrowing.

A report brought to council leaders this month highlighted how rising inflation and interest rate increases had “started to take their toll” on Southwark’s Housing Revenue Account (HRA).

The report outlines how the deficit will limit the council’s ability to deliver its pledge of 11,000 new council homes by 2043.

Even the homes that Southwark has already committed to will now be “under constant review” and “subject to the test of affordability”.

Stephanie Cryan, cabinet member for homes, communities and finance at Southwark, said: “It has never been harder for local authorities to balance their books; to carefully divide our precious resources to the highest priorities – in line with what residents need and want most.

“Like councils across the country, Southwark’s housing budget is under significant financial pressure with a widening funding gap, caused by both government policy and the current economic climate, and we find ourselves having to do more with less each year – this coming year is no exception.

“That’s why we’re looking towards the future, developing a refreshed set of governance and proposals to make sure we can afford what we set out to do for people, now and in the years to come.”