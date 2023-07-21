New inquiry into shared ownership will examine viability and service charge affordability

MPs launched the inquiry on Thursday, which will look into the two available low-cost shared homeownership schemes in England.

The product, which sees buyers purchase an equity stake in a property and pay a reduced rent on the remaining share, is often marketed as a more affordable route into homeownership as it requires a smaller deposit and mortgage.

However, new research in May warned that the product risks becoming “financially unsustainable” for lower-income buyers over time due to its “upward-only” costs and a system that requires them to buy as much as they can afford at the outset.

The report by the Shared Ownership Resources platform, launched by former shared owner Sue Phillips, found that rising rents, service charges and ground rents chip away at the financial resilience of buyers who were required to take on as much as they could possibly afford at the start.