New inquiry launches into grey belt housing development

The government has proposed revisions to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) and is consulting on a process for releasing green belt land, which includes designating some of it as grey belt.

In the days after the general election, Inside Housing assembled its new development panel to discuss exactly how that target can be reached.

The probe comes as the new government has set itself a target of building 1.5 million homes in five years and reintroduced mandatory local housing targets.

Lord Moylan, chair of the House of Lords Built Environment Committee, said: “Finding enough land for new housing will be key to whether the government can achieve its housing targets. Designating some green belt land as grey belt may help it to do that.

“Our inquiry will look at how the government and local authorities might identify grey belt areas thought suitable for development and how to ensure new homes are supported by the necessary infrastructure and local amenities.

“To inform our work, we want to hear from as broad a range of people as possible. If you have a view on any aspect of our inquiry, look at our call for evidence and let us know what you think.

“This short inquiry will seek to gain a better understanding of what grey belt land is, how it can contribute to housing targets and what sustainable grey belt development looks like.