Inside Housing’s new data tracker has revealed that more than 35,000 families with toddlers and babies live in temporary accommodation #UKhousing

New Inside Housing investigation reveals more than 35,000 families with toddlers and babies in temporary accommodation #UKhousing

Polly Neate, chief executive of housing and homelessness charity Shelter, said: “The reality of temporary accommodation is all too often a cramped hostel or grotty B&B, where toddlers have no space to play or learn to walk and parents spend sleepless nights desperately worried for their children’s well-being and development.”

The findings come from Inside Housing’s new data tracker , which monitors the numbers of young children aged under five in temporary accommodation.

Exclusive new data obtained and analysed by Inside Housing revealed that in England alone, there were an estimated 32,350 households with young children in temporary accommodation in December 2023, of which 2,200 were in B&B accommodation.

Despite the evidence of the damaging impact living in temporary accommodation has on toddlers and babies, particularly those living in hotels and B&Bs, local authorities are only required to collect and publish data on the number of under 18s in total, with no age breakdown.

Inside Housing filed Freedom of Information requests to every local authority in the UK to find out the number of households in temporary accommodation with a child aged under five, receiving responses from 85%.

The data showed that across England, Scotland and Wales, there has been a 15.6% increase in the number of families with young children in temporary accommodation.

Explore the full data dashboard, with a local authority by local authority breakdown here.

Sylvia Stoianova, deputy director of the National Child Mortality Database, said: “We welcome the publication of Inside Housing’s new data dashboard, which will help to shine a light on families living in temporary accommodation. Our data shows that temporary accommodation has been a contributory factor in the deaths of 55 children between 2019 and 2023, and gathering more and better data on this issue will be key to improving and saving children’s lives.”