New landlord joins West Yorkshire Housing Partnership

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Thirteen Group has become the latest landlord to join a partnership of housing associations in West Yorkshire, following its expansion into the region.
The Middlesborough-based landlord and developer, which owns and manages 35,000 homes across the North East and Yorkshire and the Humber, has joined the West Yorkshire Housing Partnership (WYHP).
Thirteen has recently expanded into West Yorkshire, where it is working with landlord and WYHP member Incommunities to deliver 200 affordable homes across five sites for Kirklees Council.
WYHP was set up two years ago to work with the region’s first elected metro mayor Tracy Brabin, and supports the devolution deal agreed by the government in March 2020.
It is made up of 11 other housing associations and two stock-holding local authorities: Kirklees Metropolitan Borough Council and Leeds City Council.
After its formation, the partnership developed a shared pipeline to meet the mayor’s target of 5,000 new affordable homes across West Yorkshire over the next three years.
As well as building new affordable homes, the group is working together on local regeneration projects, tackling the climate emergency and fuel poverty, and “supporting health, social care and homelessness”.
Earlier this year, the partnership also secured more than £5m in funding from the government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund in a joint bid with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.
WYHP said that a total of £10m in combined funding will be spent, making more than 1,300 homes in West Yorkshire more energy-efficient and contributing to West Yorkshire’s aim of becoming a net zero carbon economy by 2038.
Helen Lennon, chair of WYHP, welcomed Thirteen to the group.
“The partnership has already secured over 2,000 affordable homes for West Yorkshire and have plans to deliver thousands more over the mayoral term,” she said.
“We know West Yorkshire has a shortage of affordable homes, so growing the partnership will enable us to deliver more homes over the next few years.”
Chris Smith, interim chief executive at Thirteen, said: “We’re thrilled to be joining the West Yorkshire Housing Partnership.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to work alongside well-established and like-minded partners who are passionate about housing and already have a strong presence across the region.”
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