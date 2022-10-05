New landlord joins West Yorkshire Housing Partnership

The Middlesborough-based landlord and developer, which owns and manages 35,000 homes across the North East and Yorkshire and the Humber, has joined the West Yorkshire Housing Partnership (WYHP).

Thirteen has recently expanded into West Yorkshire, where it is working with landlord and WYHP member Incommunities to deliver 200 affordable homes across five sites for Kirklees Council.

WYHP was set up two years ago to work with the region’s first elected metro mayor Tracy Brabin, and supports the devolution deal agreed by the government in March 2020.