New landlords sign up to board diversity scheme in Wales as it enters second year

Programme aimed at supporting Black, Asian and minority ethnic individuals to be board members in Wales launches second year following “overwhelming interest” #UKhousing

Since they have taken this action to address this issue, interest in the programme has been “overwhelming”, according to CCHA.

Pathway to Board was launched in 2022 with representatives from Cardiff Community Housing Association (CCHA), Taff, Linc Cymru, Cadwyn and Hafod. At the time, the landlords said they recognised that their boards were not diverse enough.

Anuja Ramachandran was one of the first people to join the programme.

Speaking at the time, she said: “The programme is one of its kind and after knowing more about it I felt this could be something with a lot of prospects that could help me reach levels that would take longer on my own.

“Skills of a board member are something people acquire with experience. The programme is one that could fill the gap in my experience through structured mentoring.”

Following completion of the programme, Ms Ramachandran went on to become the first member of the cohort to be appointed to a board and joined Cynon Taf Community Housing Group as non-executive director. She was swiftly followed by six other fellow cohort members.