New levy to replace Section 106 still being considered, government confirms

In a response yesterday to a House of Lords Built Environment committee on housing delivery, the government said it is “exploring the introduction of a new infrastructure levy, which will replace Section 106 planning obligations and the Community Infrastructure Levy”.

The levy was first proposed in 2020 as part of the government’s Planning White Paper, which has been on the back-burner since Michael Gove took over as housing secretary and his department was rebranded to focus on levelling up.

However, despite a wholesale shake-up of planning now appearing to be off the table under Mr Gove, it appears that the proposed levy could remain.

In its response to the House of Lords’ Built Environment Committee report, which was published in January, the government said it was “considering the details” of a new levy, that it said would “aim to reduce complexity and uncertainty and enhance the transparency of developer contributions”.