New levy to replace Section 106 still being considered, government confirms

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The government has confirmed that it is still considering introducing a controversial new Infrastructure Levy partly to replace Section 106 agreements.
In a response yesterday to a House of Lords Built Environment committee on housing delivery, the government said it is “exploring the introduction of a new infrastructure levy, which will replace Section 106 planning obligations and the Community Infrastructure Levy”.
The levy was first proposed in 2020 as part of the government’s Planning White Paper, which has been on the back-burner since Michael Gove took over as housing secretary and his department was rebranded to focus on levelling up.
However, despite a wholesale shake-up of planning now appearing to be off the table under Mr Gove, it appears that the proposed levy could remain.
In its response to the House of Lords’ Built Environment Committee report, which was published in January, the government said it was “considering the details” of a new levy, that it said would “aim to reduce complexity and uncertainty and enhance the transparency of developer contributions”.
The proposed levy has previously attracted strong criticism from the social housing sector. The National Housing Federation argued that it could mean the return of “bolt-on estates” in areas “that no one wants to live in”.
The Chartered Institute of Housing claimed that there was insufficient evidence to prove that the new levy would deliver more affordable housing.
However, in its 24-page response today, the government said: “The model we are considering, the levy would be non-negotiable, reducing the delays and uncertainty that Section 106 planning obligations can be subject to. With greater certainty around costs, and the ability to factor expenditure into the price paid for land, this should mean that affordable housing and infrastructure delivery is improved.”
It said that local authorities would be able borrow against Infrastructure Levy revenues so they can forward fund infrastructure, and assured that proceeds from the levy “would continue to be collected and spent locally”.
Elsewhere in its response, the government responded to the committee’s criticism of “uncertainty” over the once much-touted planning reforms.
“Following the creation of a new department with new priorities, it has been critical to review the future changes to the planning system and how they align with and support the department’s wider mission to level up the country and regenerate left-behind places,” the government said.
Following his appointment as housing secretary last September, Mr Gove renamed his department to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities in reference to the levelling-up agenda, which formed the backbone of the government’s 2019 election manifesto.
Meanwhile, the committee of peers also called on ministers to set out what proportion of funding for the £11.5bn Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) should be spent on homes for social or affordable rent.
In response, the government said it did not “intend to set out a proportion” of funding for social housing under the programme.
Instead it said that “around half” of affordable homes built will be “for social and affordable rent to help those in greatest need, homeless, or in temporary accommodation”.
The government also repeated its pledge that the current AHP, to run until 2026, will deliver around 32,000 social rent homes outside London.
The cross-party group of peers also said more should be spent on social housing stock to tackle the issue of people living in private rented accommodation that is subsidised by taxpayers via housing benefit.
In response, the government did not address the issue of improving social housing. But it said: “The Levelling Up White Paper has announced proposals for new minimum standards for privately rented homes, and the government’s ambition is for the number of non-decent rented homes to have fallen by 50% by 2030, with the biggest improvements in the lowest-performing areas.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories