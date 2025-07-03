New local government reforms aim to tackle bureaucracy

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Angela Rayner will announce a range of reforms to tackle bureaucracy, at the annual conference of the Local Government Association (LGA) in Liverpool today.
The housing secretary and deputy prime minister will announce a raft of measures affecting council capital funding and regulation at the LGA’s annual conference.
Changes include a move to combine the Levelling Up, Town Deals and Pathfinder funds into a single pot worth more than £1.5bn, affecting more than 166 councils in England.
Reporting requirements for the money will be cut by two-thirds and town halls will get more flexibility in how they can spend it.
Ms Rayner is expected to say that councils will be freed from a “mountain of admin and paperwork”. The reforms will involve the use of artificial intelligence to better understand roughly 20,000 pieces of legislation that currently apply to local government.
The aim is to free councils up to “focus on delivering for their communities”.
Several pilots to test how councils can pool services to prevent crises are set to be announced, as is a new local government framework setting out 14 outcomes that the government will deliver with councils.
Ms Rayner will say: “For far too long, councils have been weighed down by needless bureaucracy that makes it harder to focus on what matters most: delivering on local people’s priorities.
“We have already taken steps to fix the foundations of local government through our Plan for Change, and now we are going further and starting to tackle the mountain of admin and paperwork that too often holds the sector back.
“Our reforms will mean less pen-pushing and more action in our streets and communities, improving local services for years to come.”
It comes a week after the government revealed plans to make council funding fairer. Measures include updating the funding formula for councils delivering adult social care, an end to competitive bidding for small pots of money and simplifying hundreds of grants.
Reforms to planning committees are also in the works, and wider changes to local government, including new ‘strategic authorities’ and more powers for metro mayors, were outlined in last year’s devolution white paper.
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