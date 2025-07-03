New local government reforms aim to tackle bureaucracy

Changes include a move to combine the Levelling Up, Town Deals and Pathfinder funds into a single pot worth more than £1.5bn, affecting more than 166 councils in England.

The housing secretary and deputy prime minister will announce a raft of measures affecting council capital funding and regulation at the LGA’s annual conference.

Reporting requirements for the money will be cut by two-thirds and town halls will get more flexibility in how they can spend it.

Ms Rayner is expected to say that councils will be freed from a “mountain of admin and paperwork”. The reforms will involve the use of artificial intelligence to better understand roughly 20,000 pieces of legislation that currently apply to local government.

The aim is to free councils up to “focus on delivering for their communities”.

Several pilots to test how councils can pool services to prevent crises are set to be announced, as is a new local government framework setting out 14 outcomes that the government will deliver with councils.