New London developments with heat pump systems double in a year, GLA reveals

In 2021, 100 proposed developments (23,000 homes) approved by the Greater London Authority (GLA) committed to using heat pumps for their heating systems, up from in 57 developments (10,000 homes) in 2020.

The GLA’s 2021 Energy Monitoring Report highlighted how London’s planning policies are encouraging renewable energy use, with 87% of proposed developments in the period featuring solar panels.

Across the year, a total of 138 developments were signed off by the GLA, reaching an overall carbon reduction of over 48%, compared with the carbon that would have been emitted had they merely met national building regulations.

This is a saving of over 38,000 tonnes of CO2 – up from 46% in 2020.