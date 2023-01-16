New London developments with heat pump systems double in a year, GLA reveals

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The London mayor has revealed that the number of new developments approved in the city with heat pump technology has doubled in a year.
In 2021, 100 proposed developments (23,000 homes) approved by the Greater London Authority (GLA) committed to using heat pumps for their heating systems, up from in 57 developments (10,000 homes) in 2020.
The GLA’s 2021 Energy Monitoring Report highlighted how London’s planning policies are encouraging renewable energy use, with 87% of proposed developments in the period featuring solar panels.
Across the year, a total of 138 developments were signed off by the GLA, reaching an overall carbon reduction of over 48%, compared with the carbon that would have been emitted had they merely met national building regulations.
This is a saving of over 38,000 tonnes of CO2 – up from 46% in 2020.
Non-residential buildings reached an average carbon saving of 44%, down from 47% in 2020. This was partly due to one large development performing poorly, the report said.
The study also found that 36,745 homes approved in 2021 are expected to connect to a communal heat network or an area-wide district heat network – an increase of 83% in 2020.
It highlighted how Enfield Council secured district heat network connections for nearly 2,000 homes through the Meridian Water Heat Network, which will use energy from a controversial waste incinerator in Edmonton, north London.
Another London borough, Hounslow, achieved a 25% CO2 reduction from air-source heat pumps, hybrid systems and an ambient loop together with PV panels.
According to the report, the adoption of technology, such as communal and individual heat pumps, is being driven by new policies in the London Plan that was adopted in March 2021.
Where new developments have a shortfall between on-site reductions and zero carbon, applicants make a cash-in-lieu contribution into the relevant local planning authority’s carbon offset fund.
The new Carbon Offset Funds Report showed that since 2016, the mayor’s carbon offsetting policy has realised £145m across London to support activities that tackle the climate emergency.
Shirley Rodrigues, deputy mayor for the environment and energy, said: “Buildings in London are responsible for 78% of London’s emissions, so it’s important that we do all we can to ensure new buildings in the city will meet our net zero climate targets and improve energy efficiency.
“Thanks to the mayor’s London Plan, we are seeing huge reductions in carbon emissions from proposed developments. Not only are energy-efficient buildings better for the environment, but the use of heat pumps and solar panels can also bring down energy bills long term, helping people through the cost of living crisis.
“The mayor has repeatedly called for the government to be bolder with climate change policies and devolve powers and funding, as well as provide more support to Londoners.
“London’s pioneering approach means that we are reducing carbon emissions far quicker than if we followed national policy. However, there is still much more to be done to build a better London for everyone – a safer, fairer, greener and more prosperous city for all Londoners.”
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