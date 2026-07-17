New London Plan reaction: affordable home targets ‘considered and thoughtful’

Here, Inside Housing has rounded up the sector’s immediate reaction.

One sector professional has described this flexibility as “considered and thoughtful”.

The new London Plan covers a 10-year period, but boroughs will be able to move up bands to the 35% threshold if economic conditions improve and they provide evidence showing improved viability.

Sir Sadiq stressed that the policy was flexible and it was his “long-term ambition” to return to a 35% affordable housing threshold across London as market conditions improved.

Under the new proposals , one third of London boroughs will return to a target of 35% affordable housing on new developments from 2028.

The plan came after Sir Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, lowered the affordable housing target to 20% in October last year.

Jason Perry, London Councils’ executive member for planning, infrastructure and regeneration: “The development of the London Plan must be a collaborative process, with boroughs closely involved in shaping policies that are effective and deliverable locally.

“As local planning authorities, London boroughs are responsible for preparing local plans and determining most planning applications. This gives boroughs a key role in delivering housing, infrastructure and growth across the capital.

“London boroughs make decisions on more than 45,000 planning applications each year. As of 2025, boroughs have granted planning permission for over 300,000 homes in the capital.

“While each borough will respond to the consultation based on its own circumstances and priorities, London Councils welcomes the opportunity to reflect boroughs’ shared interests and perspectives as the collective voice of local government in the capital.

“We want a deliverable London Plan that recognises boroughs’ role in delivering more homes, supporting infrastructure and sustainable economic growth. To be effective, the plan should be grounded in the realities of local delivery, recognising the constraints boroughs face and setting realistic and achievable expectations.”

Clare Miller, group chief executive at Clarion Housing Group: “Every day we see what London’s housing shortage means for the families on our waiting lists, with many spending anxious years hoping for a stable, affordable home, so we welcome a more flexible approach to viability that will get more of those homes built for those who urgently need them.

“No single organisation can meet London’s housing need alone, and Clarion looks forward to deepening our partnership with the mayor and boroughs across the capital to build the next generation of social and affordable housing.”

Fiona Fletcher-Smith, group chief executive of L&Q: “We welcome the mayor’s ambition to accelerate the delivery of affordable homes and create the conditions for sustainable growth across London.

“At a time when housing need remains acute, a strategic approach that supports investment, unlocks development opportunities and prioritises affordability is essential. The draft London Plan recognises both the scale of London’s housing challenge and the importance of partnership in addressing it.

“We particularly support the focus on maximising affordable housing delivery, making effective use of land, and ensuring that growth is accompanied by the infrastructure, green spaces and services that communities need to thrive.

“As one of London’s largest housing associations, we look forward to working with the Greater London Authority, boroughs and partners across the sector to help deliver the genuinely affordable homes that Londoners need, while creating stronger, more inclusive and sustainable neighbourhoods for the future.”

Concern with the affordability of schemes has been being raised across the sector for some time. Earlier this year, the boss of Berkeley claimed that house builders “can no longer invest” in London after its 790-home development was rejected for the second time.

The mayor and central government slashed the capital’s affordable housing target to 20% as part of a time-limited “emergency” package to unblock stalled sites.

Under the emergency measures, development plans submitted until 31 March 2028 can qualify for a ‘fast-track’ planning route with 20% affordable housing. If the development exceeds the number of affordable homes required, it can access government grant to help fund the additional homes.

The cut to affordable housing thresholds has proven politically divisive. A judicial review against the policy has been launched by three London boroughs, two of which turned from Labour to Green in the May local elections.

Craig Carson, regional managing director at Barratt London: “It’s great to see a slimmed-down, more strategic London Plan, with such a positive focus on housing delivery.

“The draft plan rightly acknowledges the reality that space in the capital is limited, and that making the best use of land – both by bringing forward new sites and unlocking the potential of existing ones – will be critical.

“A more strategic spatial approach is equally welcome, and clearer place designations should help create greater certainty and support delivery.

“Given the significant increase in the cost of delivering housing, it is encouraging to see a considered and thoughtful approach to affordable housing requirements, with different targets for different types of development and different parts of London, reflecting the varied circumstances across the capital.

“As the consultation progresses, it will be important that policymakers continue to engage with those responsible for delivering homes on the ground, to help make this the strongest possible plan and ensure it maximises the delivery of the homes London needs.”