All buildings must have a remediation plan in place by June 2024 and there must be “clear deadlines” for the completion of work, End our Cladding Scandal has said #UKhousing

It said there must be a “clear and consistent risk assessment standard” that can be applied to buildings of all heights.

Ahead of the next general election, the group is calling for “definitive, holistic and risk-based guidance” for buildings of all heights and for both external and internal defects, “so that safety assessments and the remediation required will be absolutely clear and consistent”.

Published on Sunday, the campaign group’s manifesto also calls for comprehensive risk assessment standards, remediation at a faster pace, protection from remediation costs for all leaseholders as well as protection from all other costs, such as high insurance premiums.

“A case-by-case approach is unsustainable for dealing with the magnitude of affected buildings under 11 metres in height.

“Where professional risk assessments call for remediation or mitigation measures, then action to make the building safe must follow, regardless of building height.

“The government should work with all stakeholders to ensure their view of risk in buildings under 11 metres is not contradicted by the approach taken by lenders, insurers, fire engineers and building owners,” according to the manifesto.

The group said the scope of government grant funding schemes must be widened to “ensure buildings can be made fully safe”, including remediation of non-cladding defects, and they should also cover mitigation measures such as sprinklers wherever these are recommended by holistic risk assessments.

“In simple terms: funding should match the risk,” it said.

The group said that all leaseholders must be protected from all costs related to the building safety crisis.

“There should be no ‘non-qualifying’ leases, and all multi-occupancy residential buildings should qualify for the leaseholder protections,” it said.

“No leaseholder should pay a penny to remediate building safety defects, the cap should be zero (£0). If the government maintains that leaseholders should shoulder any costs, it should be transparent by reporting how many leaseholders are paying and how much,” it said.

All financial losses should be covered by the Building Safety Act’s ‘leaseholder protections’, according to the manifesto.

“All buildings must have a remediation plan in place by June 2024 and there must be clear deadlines for completion of remediation work,” the group said.