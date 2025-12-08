New mayors in six places in England will be able to pay for housebuilding from a share of nearly £200m per year, but the full funding will be delayed alongside plans to push back elections #UKhousing

He also revealed that the government plans to hold the first mayoral elections in these areas in May 2028, which is when councils in the regions are due to merge as unitary authorities.

However, the minister added that the East and South East of England will only get a third of the cash they have been allocated over the next two years.

The money will go to new combined authorities in Cheshire and Warrington, Cumbria, Greater Essex, Hampshire and the Solent, Norfolk and Suffolk, and Sussex and Brighton, and was confirmed by Steve Reed, the housing secretary.

“This is because devolution is strongest when it is built on strong foundations, therefore, moving forward, we will ensure strong unitary structures are in place before areas take on mayoral devolution,” he said.

The North West regions which had already postponed their first mayoral elections to 2027 will only receive half their funding next year and the full cash once they have had their mayoral contest.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) confirmed the cash can be spent on speeding up housebuilding schemes or bringing more social and affordable homes onto the market. It is not ringfenced, however, and can be spent flexibly on anything considered to boost an area’s economy to create “lasting jobs and opportunities”.

Mr Reed confirmed the funding will be split between capital and revenue, and will be additional to already-devolved funding streams from other departments, such as adult skills and transport.

The £200m per year will be divided between the areas based on their populations, he said.

Greater Essex and Hampshire and the Solent will get the lion’s share of the cash, receiving £41.5m and £44.6m, respectively.

Norfolk and Suffolk and Sussex and Brighton will get slightly smaller shares of £37.4m and £38m, while Cheshire and Warrington will be given £21.7m, and £11.11m per year will go to Cumbria.

All regions will receive at least £3m per year and a £1m payment in the coming months to help set up the mayoral authorities.

In a press release, MHCLG claimed delaying the elections “would ensure that new mayors come into office with effective and empowered local government already in place, helping them hit the ground running from day one”.