New mine water heating system to supply 750 housing association homes

A new mine water heating system will supply hundreds of housing association homes in County Durham #UKhousing

As it stands, water is extracted to protect the groundwater aquifer which provides drinking water to local households. It is treated to remove heavy metals and then discharged out to sea. The heat currently dissipates into the atmosphere.

The project will harness mine water treated at the Dawdon mine water treatment scheme in Seaham.

The ultra-low carbon district heat network is being led by Durham County Council, alongside the Mining Remediation Authority.

Water used from disused mines will heat the 750 affordable properties planned for the Seaham Garden Village development, which are being delivered by Karbon Homes.

But under the new project, the heat from the extracted water will instead feed into the ultra-low carbon district heat network.

A new energy centre, which work has started on, will increase the water temperature through a heat exchange and the water will then be provided to the new homes through a new pipe network.

The project received £4.3m from the government’s Heat Networks Investment Project, including £3.23m towards construction.

Durham Council has appointed Vital Energi to design, build and operate the network.

Paul Fiddaman, chief executive of Karbon Homes, said: “Our involvement in the delivery of Seaham Garden Village shows our commitment to investing in the area, working with our construction partner Esh Group to build new affordable homes that help meet local housing need.

“With further commitments to ensuring the homes we build are of the highest quality and energy efficiency, it’s fantastic to partner with Durham County Council and the Mining Remediation Authority to connect our homes to this innovative low-carbon heat system – one of the first of its kind in the country.

“Paired with boasting a range of energy-efficiency technologies, like solar PV panels, the new homes we’re delivering at Seaham Garden Village will be well on the way to net zero.”