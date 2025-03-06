New mine water heating system to supply 750 housing association homes

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A new mine water heating system will supply hundreds of housing association homes in County Durham.
Water used from disused mines will heat the 750 affordable properties planned for the Seaham Garden Village development, which are being delivered by Karbon Homes.
The ultra-low carbon district heat network is being led by Durham County Council, alongside the Mining Remediation Authority.
The project will harness mine water treated at the Dawdon mine water treatment scheme in Seaham.
As it stands, water is extracted to protect the groundwater aquifer which provides drinking water to local households. It is treated to remove heavy metals and then discharged out to sea. The heat currently dissipates into the atmosphere.
But under the new project, the heat from the extracted water will instead feed into the ultra-low carbon district heat network.
A new energy centre, which work has started on, will increase the water temperature through a heat exchange and the water will then be provided to the new homes through a new pipe network.
The project received £4.3m from the government’s Heat Networks Investment Project, including £3.23m towards construction.
Durham Council has appointed Vital Energi to design, build and operate the network.
Paul Fiddaman, chief executive of Karbon Homes, said: “Our involvement in the delivery of Seaham Garden Village shows our commitment to investing in the area, working with our construction partner Esh Group to build new affordable homes that help meet local housing need.
“With further commitments to ensuring the homes we build are of the highest quality and energy efficiency, it’s fantastic to partner with Durham County Council and the Mining Remediation Authority to connect our homes to this innovative low-carbon heat system – one of the first of its kind in the country.
“Paired with boasting a range of energy-efficiency technologies, like solar PV panels, the new homes we’re delivering at Seaham Garden Village will be well on the way to net zero.”
Granted garden village status by the government in 2019, Seaham Garden Village will be built over the next 10 years. It will deliver 1,500 homes in total.
Mark Wilkes, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and climate change at Durham Council, said: “We are delighted to have started work on what will be the UK’s first large-scale mine water heat project that uses a mine water treatment scheme, right here in County Durham.
Mr Wilkes explained that the project will have “significant” environmental benefits and the affordable homes will provide a “welcome boost to county residents looking to get on the housing ladder”.
“[We hope] the prospect of more homes, a school and innovation hubs in the future will… attract people looking for somewhere to live, families and those seeking work,” he added.
Richard Bond, innovation and services director at the Mining Remediation Authority, said the scheme “opens up possibilities to use our treatment facilities across the UK, where warm water is already being pumped to the surface”.
“With over 80 mine water treatment schemes across the UK, we see great potential to deliver dual-purpose facilities that protect water supplies and generate renewable heat,” he said.
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