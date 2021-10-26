New ombudsman tables reveal worst-performing landlords on damp and mould

Gary Blatcher, director of customer experience at A2Dominion, said: “We take issues affecting the health and well-being of our customers very seriously.

“The historic level of service failure or maladministration (both classified as maladministration in the spotlight report), was higher in 2019/20 than we would expect, with 10 findings over a two-year period.

“This falls below the high standards we set for ourselves and we apologise for any failings our customers experienced during this time.

“As a result, we have since introduced a number of changes to address this. These include putting together a taskforce led by senior managers to address priority issues affecting customers.

“Measures put in place include a dedicated process to make proactive contact and conduct property reviews whenever a customer has mentioned damp or mould.

“We have also introduced a new case review in the complaints process to ensure we are doing as much as we can to address complaints raised. Subsequently, during the period of March to September of this year, 41% of escalations to the housing ombudsman were not upheld.

“Alongside the progress we have already made, we will take on board the recommendations from the report to continue improving.”

A spokesperson for Clarion said: “All Clarion residents have the right to live in comfort and we take the complex problem of damp and mould very seriously.

“The cases published today are historic and we have since committed to a more proactive approach involving sharing and adopting best practice, listening and working more closely with our residents and trialling new technology to help us identify and resolve issues more quickly.”

A Leeds City Council spokesperson, said: “As a council we remain committed to providing good-quality homes free from damp and mould for all customers.

“As part of this commitment we value customer feedback and will continue to learn from any mistakes made in dealing with complaints.

“We will review the findings of the ombudsman report and look to act on its recommendations to ensure the delivery of good-quality homes for all customers.”

An L&Q spokesperson said: “The safety and welfare of residents is our number-one priority, and we take reports of mould and damp in any home very seriously.

“We are sorry that in some cases, as highlighted by this report, our service has fallen short of the standard we expect.

“No one should have to endure poor conditions in their home, and we are deeply committed to learning from these judgements and making sure that every resident has a quality home they can be proud of.

“In April 2020, we introduced our Healthy Homes programme, which focuses on tackling the root cause of mould and damp and delivering any repairs needed to prevent damp and mould from re-occurring.

“As part of that, our specialist contractor has already carried out over 8,000 home assessments and installed 6,500 sensors, which identify if the conditions in a home could encourage mould growth and help us work with residents to manage this.

“We’ve also cleaned and shielded over 46,000 surfaces and offered support to many homes where fuel poverty may be contributing to problems through targeted energy advice visits.”

A spokesperson for Notting Hill Genesis said: “We are sorry that we haven’t dealt as effectively as we should have done with problems related to damp and mould in some cases and for the understandable frustration this will have caused the residents involved.

“We know we have more to do both in addressing problems with damp and mould in the first place and in responding effectively to complaints when they arise.

“Our new housing management model will help – it offers every resident a named local officer to provide one point of contact for all issues and we’re working hard to embed and reinforce that model as we reconnect with our residents post-lockdown.”

Meric Apak, Camden’s cabinet member for better homes, said: “We have been taking proactive action to help residents experiencing damp or mould by creating a dedicated team who work closely with our residents to establish the underlying causes of damp and mould within their homes.

“They are supported by a new customer services team who provide case management and a complaints function.

“Following a survey of each property by a specialist surveyor, we identify and carry out any related repairs, as well as working with the residents to help reduce any other factors which may be contributing to condensation-related damp and mould.”