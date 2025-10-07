New operator revealed for Shared Ownership Code

These included service charge transparency, and the need for providers to submit staircasing data to the CORE data reporting system, even when grant funding does not require it.

Emma Toms, chief executive of the NHQB, said: “The NHQB brings a proven track record and deep expertise from running the New Homes Quality Code, which already covers over 56% of all new build homes in Britain.

“We look forward to applying this experience to the Shared Ownership Code, ensuring shared homeowners benefit from high standards of protection and quality. We are confident that through this support, the sector can responsibly expand access to homeownership in the UK while upholding high standards of quality, customer protection and satisfaction.”

Since its release, 54 organisations have registered interest in adopting the code, and formal applications will open on 3 November.

With the responsibility of the code transferred to NHQB, the SOC’s ownership will formally conclude on 16 October 2025.

Will Perry, director of strategy at the Regulator of Social Housing, said: “We welcome stakeholders taking the initiative to drive up standards for shared owners and increase understanding of shared ownership.”

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, said: “We know that some shared owners have faced challenges with aspects of the model.

“That is why we fully support the Shared Ownership Code, an initiative which codifies best practice, and we encourage all housing associations to sign up, ensuring consistency and transparency for residents.”

Gavin Smart, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Housing, said: “The development of the code and its role in standardising best practice and consumer protection for shared owners was an important development both for shared owners and shared ownership providers.”

Sue Phillips, founder of the Shared Ownership Resources project, said: “The code can’t resolve problems and pitfalls in isolation, nor can housing providers. There is, undoubtedly, a need for housing providers to step up in various respects.

“Truly meaningful reform remains unlikely unless government, their agencies and their regulators place less emphasis on demand and ‘a foot on the property ladder’, and more emphasis on full life-cycle costs, long-term outcomes and impact.

“However, the code is an important step in the right direction. The NHQB has been handed a significant opportunity to narrow the gap between shared owners’ high expectations at the outset and low levels of satisfaction. Shared owners hope the NHQB will rise to the challenge.”