New partnership model could fund extra 18,500 affordable homes per year, L&G white paper finds

The mass transfer of stock would release a ‘recycled subsidy’ of £2.2bn and unlock an estimated £9bn in private capital over the next decade to deliver more housing without the need for extra government cash, the report states.

The model aims to raise enough subsidy to develop one affordable home for every five transferred to the partnership RP.

L&G has developed a way for social landlords to do this known as a partnership registered provider (RP) model, whereby homes are jointly owned by the landlord and an institutional investor.

The white paper, Delivering affordable housing growth – a partnership approach for England, argues this would be a way to meet the government target of 80,000 affordable homes per year. The analysis claims the target is unlikely to be achieved through grant funding and Section 106 homes alone due to financial constraints on the sector.

Last month, L&G inked the first deal using these principles, with Hyde selling 1,000 of its homes to two for-profit registered providers that the pair jointly own.

Through the partnership, L&G will receive income for the pension funds it manages and Hyde will use profits from the sale for developing homes and investing in existing ones, as well as continuing to manage the homes that have been sold.

António Simões, group chief executive of L&G, said: “Solving the UK’s housing challenge is a shared responsibility which requires fresh thinking and long-term commitment – pension capital has a unique role to play in this transformation.

“Our new partnership model with housing associations is designed to unlock investment at scale – accelerating the delivery of affordable homes across the country.”