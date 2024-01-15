New permanent finance boss at RBH to take over from former Swan executive

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Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) has named a former Sanctuary and Housing 21 executive as its new permanent finance boss.
Simon Mellor, who currently works for Cardiff-based association Hafod, will join RBH in March as its executive director of finance and development.
This comes after Inside Housing revealed last week that 12,000-home RBH had appointed Jeremy Vickers, a former executive at Swan, as its interim finance boss.
RBH, which is currently non-compliant with the English regulator’s governance standards, was thrust into the spotlight in late 2022 following a damning coroner’s report into the death of Awaab Ishak.
The two year-old died after prolonged exposure to mould in an RBH-owned flat.
Since then, the landlord has seen a string of changes to its top team, including a new chief executive and chair.
Mr Mellor has been with Hafod since April 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to that he spent two years at Housing 21, including five months as interim chief financial officer.
His longest stint with a housing association was at Sanctuary, where he worked for nearly six years up until May 2019.
At RBH, Mr Mellor will be a permanent replacement for John McGrail, who left RBH late last year.
Mr Mellor said: “I am excited to play my part in the newly formed executive team among dedicated and highly customer-focused leaders.”
Amanda Newton, chief executive of RBH, who took over last year, said Mr Mellor’s experience will “be critical in taking us into the next phase of our recovery journey and towards a positive future for our customers”.
In an interview with Inside Housing in November, Ms Newton admitted there was “a lot to do”.
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