New permanent finance boss at RBH to take over from former Swan executive

Simon Mellor, who currently works for Cardiff-based association Hafod, will join RBH in March as its executive director of finance and development.

This comes after Inside Housing revealed last week that 12,000-home RBH had appointed Jeremy Vickers, a former executive at Swan, as its interim finance boss.

RBH, which is currently non-compliant with the English regulator’s governance standards, was thrust into the spotlight in late 2022 following a damning coroner’s report into the death of Awaab Ishak.