New proptech steering board to include Homes England boss

Housing minister Rachel Maclean said that the committee will explore how planning decisions, housebuilding, capital markets and renting could be enhanced using new technology.

The steering board is also designed to make sure the technology is being implemented across those functions.

On the board will be Melanie Leech, chief executive of the BPF; Peter Denton, chief executive of Homes England; and Faisal Butt, founder and chief executive of property venture capital firm Pi Labs.