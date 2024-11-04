New public-private partnership to build 3,000 rental homes

The joint venture, called Habiko, is a long-term project between the government’s housing agency Homes England, the Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC) and developer Muse.

With a focus on the rental market, the partnership is aiming its homes at those whose needs are not met by the market, with rents set at 20% below the local market price.

Habiko will become self-funding over its 12-year lifespan and says it aims to diversify the supply chain for future “efficient housing developments”.