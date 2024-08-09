New record figures reveal ‘national scandal’ as more than 151,000 children live in temporary accommodation

Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister and housing secretary, called the figures a “national scandal” and added, “We are facing the most acute housing crisis in living memory”.

The data shows that 151,630 children lived in temporary accommodation in England at the end of March this year, almost 15% more than the 131,370 documented over the first three months of 2023.

Since the launch of Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign, where the same quarterly 2023 figure was used, an extra 20,260 children have been forced to rely on temporary accommodation over the past year.

This means that 55 children are being made homeless in England every single day.