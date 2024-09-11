New Renters’ Rights Bill will abolish Section 21, introduce standards for PRS and crack down on rental bidding wars

The Renters’ Rights Bill will ban Section 21 evictions, introduce standards for the private rented sector, and crack down on tenants outbidding on rental homes #UKhousing

Being introduced to parliament today, the Renters’ Rights Bill will abolish Section 21, introduce standards for PRS and crack down on rental bidding wars #UKhousing

Last year alone, nearly 26,000 households faced homelessness as a result of a Section 21 eviction and had to go to their council for support. Greater security will give renters peace of mind, so they can build their lives in their communities.

The no-fault eviction notice will be abolished for both new and existing tenancies at the same time, giving all private renters immediate security and assurance.

Banning Section 21 will help reassure tenants they can challenge bad practice without the fear of retaliatory eviction, as landlords will need to provide a valid cause to end a tenancy early.

Being introduced to parliament today, the reforms come at a time when the latest government figures showed that the number of people removed from their homes by court bailiffs as a result of Section 21 no-fault evictions has reached a six-year high .

As previously pledged by the Labour party in February, it will extend Awaab’s Law into the PRS.

The law, named after Awaab Ishak, a two-year-old boy who died following prolonged exposure to mould in his family’s housing association home, will introduce strict timescales within which private and social landlords have to respond to hazards in homes.

Blanket bans on tenants with children or those in receipt of benefits will also be abolished “to ensure fair access to housing for all”.

As outlined in the King’s Speech in July, the government aims to drive up standards in the PRS by applying the Decent Homes Standard to this sector for the first time.

Currently, 21% of privately rented homes are considered non-decent and more than 500,000 contain the most serious of hazards. Clear expectations will be set so that tenants can expect safe, well-maintained and secure living conditions.

The government believes good landlords that provide these standards will benefit from clear regulation and the changes “will eliminate unfair competition from those who, for far too long, have got away with renting out substandard properties to tenants”.

Angela Rayner, deputy prime minister and housing secretary, said: “Renters have been let down for too long and too many are stuck in disgraceful conditions, powerless to act because of the threat of a retaliatory eviction hanging over them.

“Most landlords act in a responsible way, but a small number of unscrupulous ones are tarnishing the reputation of the whole sector by making the most of the housing crisis and forcing tenants into bidding wars.”