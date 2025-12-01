New report calls for 20-year vision for independent living in Scotland

Using a bespoke approach, Bield and Socialudo tested future scenarios that demonstrate how clear communication, shared planning and stable long-term funding create better outcomes while reducing crisis intervention.

Other key recommendations from the report included sustained investment in accessible, adaptable housing and services that are both cost-effective and socially just.

In addition, the report recommended embedding tenant voice and lived experience as core principles in housing design, service development and strategic planning, alongside inclusive digital and assistive technologies that enhance safety, promote well-being and support dignity.

Professor Vikki McCall, creative director at Socialudo and professor of social policy at the University of Stirling, said: “What was clear in this research is that Scotland needs a unifying approach to ageing that brings together housing, health and social care under a shared vision for independent living.

“We were inspired by the motivation and enthusiasm of Bield’s staff and tenants and having that national focus is so important to show a clear path forward in preparing for our ageing population.

“The timing couldn’t be better, with this report offering practical ways to help realise the ambitions set out in housing by 2040.

“The Socialudo methodology used by Bield immersed participants in future scenarios, enabling them to negotiate difficult trade-offs and assess the system-wide conditions necessary for effective independent living.

“Lived experience from Bield tenants was central to the process, grounding strategic insights in real stories and everyday challenges.”

A Scottish government spokesperson said: “We are ensuring that older and disabled people in Scotland have choice, dignity and freedom to access suitable homes, enabling them to participate as full and equal citizens.

“Adaptations play a vital role in this, which is why we have more than doubled the Registered Social Landlords Adaptations Programme budget to £20.9m for 2025-26.

"This reflects the importance we place on delivering necessary adaptations to enable disabled people to live independently at home.

“The housing secretary is committed to a review of the current housing adaptations system to improve the system and better target our resources.”