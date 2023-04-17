The report, published by the Domestic Abuse Safe Accommodation National Expert Steering Group (NESG), found that more than 20,000 referrals of domestic abuse victims to safe accommodation services between April 2021 and March 2022 were unsuccessful.

In 7,704 instances (40%), services recorded they had no capacity, while in 3,329 cases (17%), services said they could not meet the household’s needs.

At the same time, 5% of referrals were turned down due to geographical proximity to the perpetrator.

The 33% of cases classified as “other” included victims declining support or already being supported by another service.

The report added that 6% of victims who left safe accommodation during this period returned to the perpetrator.

The NESG reviewed the progress of local authorities in the first year under a statutory requirement to provide accommodation-based support for victims of domestic abuse and their children.

Authorities recorded 20,616 instances where victims were referred to safe accommodation services, but not subsequently moved.