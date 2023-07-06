More than three-quarters of registered providers that breached consumer standards last year were local authorities, @RSHEngland has said #UKhousing

Regardless of management arrangements, it continued, local authority leaders “must have a clear line of sight and ensure effective mechanisms are in place to quickly identify and tackle” underperformance.

The review said it was “vital that councillors and other senior leaders within local authorities understand their core landlord responsibilities as accountability sits with them”.

In its review of consumer regulation work for 2022-23, the RSH said that councils represented 10 of the 13 landlords that had breached its consumer standards last year. In each case, the councils referred themselves to the English regulator.

During 2022-23 the RSH received 940 referrals from tenants, registered providers and other sources – an increase of 44% from the previous year. It investigated 438 referrals and found a breach of the consumer standards in 13 cases.

A total of 33 of those referrals were from local authorities over the same period and breaches were found of the English regulator’s standards in 10 cases.

“This transparency and willingness to self-refer is a cornerstone of effective regulation and is welcomed,” the RSH said. In all instances, local authorities worked “effectively” with the RSH following a breach.

According to the regulator, “too many” breaches were the result of “weak data” and an incomplete understanding of the condition of tenants’ homes.

Kate Dodsworth, chief of regulatory engagement at the RSH, said: “Every tenant deserves to live in a safe and decent home. Our work shows that some tenants have been let down by their landlord, and this needs to change. We expect all social landlords to be respectful, transparent and responsive to their tenants when things go wrong, and we will hold them to account if they fail.

“We’re gearing up for stronger consumer regulation, with our inspections starting from April next year. All social landlords should read our report carefully, and make sure they are providing a good-quality service to their tenants.”