New report warns construction costs have far outpaced grants rates over last five years

Grant rates are failing to keep pace with construction costs that have risen 30-40% in the last five years, according to a new report #UKhousing

Viability and funding pressures top the list, followed by delays to building safety approvals and a shortage of planners.

The report, produced jointly by the campaign and The Housing Forum, has highlighted the top 10 challenges faced by councils.

The findings come as part of the first annual review of the campaign, 1.5M New Homes: The Local Government Challenge.

Plus, market instability and reduced investment confidence are leaving some schemes unviable and others half-built.

Stephen Teagle, chair of The Housing Forum, said: “The Housing Forum works closely with the whole of the housing sector and supply chain.

“This includes our councils across the country, whom we know are keen to build more homes, but face enormous challenges in doing so.

“We hope that this report will help identify not just the barriers, but also the opportunities and solutions that are available, to help councils fulfil their role as builders and facilitators of much-needed new homes.”

Mr Teagle, who is also head of Vistry’s countryside partnerships, recently told Inside Housing that the transition between affordable housing programmes and the Spending Review delay have weakened demand for affordable partners.

Another issue identified by several of the case studies is reduced interest from housing associations in taking on the affordable homes required through Section 106.

This report states this is because housing associations’ own finances are stretched for many of the same issues facing councils: investment in their existing stock, rising construction costs, higher costs of borrowing.