New report warns construction costs have far outpaced grants rates over last five years

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Grant rates are failing to keep pace with construction costs that have risen 30-40% in the last five years, according to a new report.
The findings come as part of the first annual review of the campaign, 1.5M New Homes: The Local Government Challenge.
The report, produced jointly by the campaign and The Housing Forum, has highlighted the top 10 challenges faced by councils.
Viability and funding pressures top the list, followed by delays to building safety approvals and a shortage of planners.
Plus, market instability and reduced investment confidence are leaving some schemes unviable and others half-built.
Stephen Teagle, chair of The Housing Forum, said: “The Housing Forum works closely with the whole of the housing sector and supply chain.
“This includes our councils across the country, whom we know are keen to build more homes, but face enormous challenges in doing so.
“We hope that this report will help identify not just the barriers, but also the opportunities and solutions that are available, to help councils fulfil their role as builders and facilitators of much-needed new homes.”
Mr Teagle, who is also head of Vistry’s countryside partnerships, recently told Inside Housing that the transition between affordable housing programmes and the Spending Review delay have weakened demand for affordable partners.
Another issue identified by several of the case studies is reduced interest from housing associations in taking on the affordable homes required through Section 106.
This report states this is because housing associations’ own finances are stretched for many of the same issues facing councils: investment in their existing stock, rising construction costs, higher costs of borrowing.
However, in response to a separate report this week, the National Housing Federation pointed out that some Section 106 homes have been built to the wrong specification, design or standards.
Insufficient capacity within the Housing Revenue Account to borrow more due high expenditure on existing stock, higher interest rates and insufficient rental income is also compounding the issue.
Co-authored by Toby Fox, founder of the campaign, and Anna Clarke of The Housing Forum, the report was launched yesterday.
Mr Fox said: “Our video interviews on housing sites with a different council each month highlight both the scale of the challenge and the ingenuity already being shown locally.
“Councils are finding ways to unlock stalled sites, build political will and engage their communities. This review analyses those interviews to create a dataset, enabling government and partners to see how best they can support councils to deliver our shared national ambition of 1.5 million new homes.”
Despite the challenges, the report insists that councils remain determined to build new homes, and highlights “bold political leadership, partnership working and community engagement pointing the way forward”.
The annual review concludes: “This report has highlighted the obstacles that slow delivery, but more importantly, it has revealed the determination, ingenuity and commitment of councils across the country to tackle those challenges.
“Their experiences point the way forward: a more collaborative, better resourced and more confident housing system.
“If government, councils and industry pull together, the ambition of 1.5 million new homes can become a reality – creating places that are not only built faster, but built better, and leaving a legacy of stronger, more sustainable communities.”
The report identifies a number of solutions, including support for higher density and brownfield regeneration, investment in skills, and stronger partnerships with developers and housing associations.
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