New research highlights £600m service charge deficit across sector

The data company’s findings from social landlords’ accounts for 2024-25 revealed a slight 2% increase in service charge recovery on the previous year of 76%. This is still down on the 85% recovered in 2017-18.

Earlier this month, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors updated its service charge management code to reflect the growing importance of fire safety compliance with the Building Safety Act 2022.

The updated code is intended to help the sector establish best practice when applying and handling service charges.