New research highlights the sector’s three big challenges

“One of the biggest costs of whole-house retrofit is design. If landlords work collaboratively on design archetypes, they’ll only have to invest in retrofit build costs and save themselves money,” says David Smith @SEConsortium #UKhousing (sponsored)

David Ashby leads @SEConsortium operations team and warns “procurement professionals will need to prove they have carried out due diligence checks to ensure suppliers meet competence requirements” #UKhousing (sponsored)

Landlords need to think more holistically and for that: “BIM is the enabler – having your data in order will support better building safety and decarbonisation programmes,” says @BainesMarc managing director @SEConsortium #UKhousing (sponsored)

Last year, public procurement solutions provider South East Consortium (SEC) kickstarted three research projects on topics that social housing members had identified as major concerns in the coming years. Inside Housing speaks to the SEC leadership team to outline some of the consortium’s research findings, and discovers how these might benefit social landlords in future.

When and why did SEC start the research projects?

MARC BAINES: In 2020, we asked our members: what do you think will be your biggest challenges in the years ahead? They chose maintaining building safety, climate change solutions, and BIM (Building Information Modelling) for asset management. We then partnered with Inside Housing to launch a survey on these areas, welcoming insight from the whole sector (published in the January 2021 issue). After that, three SEC work groups – made up of industry experts – began exploring each challenge in the hope of developing solutions that could benefit the entire social housing sector and, ultimately, the residents it serves.

Were you surprised by the challenges that landlords identified in the survey?

DAVID ASHBY: We expected social landlords to identify building safety. That was amplified in Inside Housing’s survey from January 2021, when 70% of respondents said that building safety was their greatest concern. Plus, in terms of support, almost 70% of respondents identified a need for better information, peer-to-peer learning and guidance on securing quality services through a process toolkit – something our building safety work group has been focused on producing. We thought members would choose climate change solutions, too, because decarbonising housing assets is such a live and important issue.

DAVID SMITH: If we’re honest, the topic we were surprised by was BIM. But, actually, it makes complete sense because BIM is a way to enable change, improve service levels and create benefit for contracting partners and landlords by promoting efficiency and productivity.