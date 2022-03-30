New research highlights the sector’s three big challenges

How the findings from three research projects by South East Consortium on climate change solutions, maintaining building safety and BIM for asset management can benefit the sector in the future
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Last year, public procurement solutions provider South East Consortium (SEC) kickstarted three research projects on topics that social housing members had identified as major concerns in the coming years. Inside Housing speaks to the SEC leadership team to outline some of the consortium’s research findings, and discovers how these might benefit social landlords in future.
When and why did SEC start the research projects?
MARC BAINES: In 2020, we asked our members: what do you think will be your biggest challenges in the years ahead? They chose maintaining building safety, climate change solutions, and BIM (Building Information Modelling) for asset management. We then partnered with Inside Housing to launch a survey on these areas, welcoming insight from the whole sector (published in the January 2021 issue). After that, three SEC work groups – made up of industry experts – began exploring each challenge in the hope of developing solutions that could benefit the entire social housing sector and, ultimately, the residents it serves.
Were you surprised by the challenges that landlords identified in the survey?
DAVID ASHBY: We expected social landlords to identify building safety. That was amplified in Inside Housing’s survey from January 2021, when 70% of respondents said that building safety was their greatest concern. Plus, in terms of support, almost 70% of respondents identified a need for better information, peer-to-peer learning and guidance on securing quality services through a process toolkit – something our building safety work group has been focused on producing. We thought members would choose climate change solutions, too, because decarbonising housing assets is such a live and important issue.
DAVID SMITH: If we’re honest, the topic we were surprised by was BIM. But, actually, it makes complete sense because BIM is a way to enable change, improve service levels and create benefit for contracting partners and landlords by promoting efficiency and productivity.
Would you say social landlords are thinking more holistically about the issues they face?
MB: Yes. As we began to peel back the layers on each, we saw a theme emerge of ‘challenge, opportunity and enabling change’. The ‘challenge’ is that all landlords talk about building safety and how taxing it can be. That’s overlaid with an ‘opportunity’ around zero carbon and the chance to think differently about how assets can be built and maintained. BIM is the ‘enabler’ to help facilitate that change effectively, because having your data in order will support better building safety and decarbonisation programmes.
DA: A main finding is that landlords need to look at the whole picture, rather than considering each of these issues in silos. For example, if you install external wall insulation but don’t upgrade your windows at the same time, you may have to upgrade your windows in five years anyway, ruining all the insulation in the process. This means good communication within an organisation is key because if the person responsible for fire safety isn’t talking to the person responsible for decarbonisation, you’re going to have a problem. Plus, if you have access to better information – the BIM part of the equation – you’ll be able to think more strategically, rather than simply reacting to issues as they occur. Don’t be frightened to take advice about overcoming these challenges from as many professionals as necessary, because this is a complex subject and no one person has all the knowledge you’ll need. Then distil that information into a simple report that others can access.
The Inside Housing survey showed that 89% of respondents had never used BIM for works on existing stock. Why do you think this is?
DS: Yes, almost 60% of landlords surveyed said they were likely to use better information to tackle the problems they were facing. However, 45% of them didn’t know what ‘better information’ looked like or how to go about getting it!
MB: The truth is that most people overcomplicate BIM. Their minds immediately go to digital twins (rotating 3D graphics that display the entire fabric of the building in granular detail), which can be off-putting for some. But that’s at the far end of BIM. The front end can be as simple as getting all of your administrative data in order and keeping it in the right place. You can do all of that with a simple spreadsheet and it has a massive role to play in better asset management.
What challenges do landlords face in implementing the work groups’ findings?
DA: Various public procurement challenges are imminent because of the new Building Safety Bill. For example, new roles have been defined: the accountable person, who will have a number of statutory duties including an ongoing duty to assess building safety risks; and a building safety manager (BSM), who will be named by the accountable person, and who will carry out the daily tasks needed to make sure a building is safely managed. It should also be noted that government’s new Building Safety Regulator will have massive powers to ensure the competency of those undertaking design and construction work. Procurement professionals will therefore need to prove they have carried out due diligence checks on these personnel; and they will have to ensure the suppliers they use meet competence requirements. There is masses of guidance around this, which is changing all the time, and that’s a particular issue for smaller landlords that may not have the resources and expertise to deal with it. They will need to think strategically to drive these legislation changes within their respective organisations.
The cost of retrofitting the housing sector to net zero carbon is significant. Has your research identified ways to overcome this?
DS: The first thing our climate change work group did was stop chasing the definition of zero carbon, because there are so many ways to define it. Instead, we put together smart and strategic steps to make it easier for landlords to retrofit and decarbonise their housing assets; for example, ensuring building safety specs have sustainability – but not necessarily zero carbon – written into them. Also, one of the biggest costs of whole-house retrofit is design. But if landlords work collaboratively on design archetypes, they’ll only have to invest in retrofit build costs and save themselves money.
Where do your research findings go from here?
MB: We’ll be doing a lot of testing in the months ahead. As the work groups move into their second phase, we’ll be showing members our findings and asking them for feedback. We’re certainly not rubbing our hands together and saying, “job done”. We’re in this for the long term.
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