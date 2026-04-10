New research to measure economic impact of Scotland’s housing associations

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An upcoming report will set out how much Scotland’s housing associations are adding to the country’s economy, informing incoming MSPs after the May 2026 Holyrood elections.
The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) has commissioned the David Hume Institute thinktank and Duncan Maclennan, a professor at the University of Glasgow and a housing expert, to carry out the research.
Professor Maclennan said he will “explore how housing associations contribute not only to meeting housing need, but to improving productivity, supporting labour markets and enabling sustainable economic growth across Scotland”.
He will also make the case that housing has “too often been viewed narrowly as a social issue, when in reality it is a fundamental part of a well-functioning economy”.
It builds on a similar report last year which argued for a change in how policymakers understand housing.
Scotland’s housing associations provide more than 300,000 homes across the country and employ tens of thousands of people. The SFHA said their contribution to supply chains and local economies was widely underestimated.
Member housing associations will be surveyed as part of the research, with Professor Maclennan also drawing on data around how housing outcomes affect health, education and access to employment.
Richard Meade, chief executive of the SFHA, said: “Ending the housing emergency is not only a moral imperative, but it is also an economic imperative.
“This research will set out an evidence-based business case for investing in housing associations to create a more prosperous country.”
The findings are due later this year and are intended to inform incoming MSPs about the full economic scale and reach of Scotland’s housing association sector.
Susan Murray, director of the David Hume Institute, added: “By strengthening the evidence base, this research will help inform policy and investment decisions that support both communities and long-term economic resilience.”
This research comes after MSPs this month called for a “comprehensive review” of the Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR) within the next two years.
Members of the Scottish parliament’s Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee urged the move in a legacy report ahead of the May 2026 Holyrood elections.
The group said hiring an advisor, or commissioning specialist research, could “add value” to scrutiny of the regulator.
The SHR’s latest report found systemic failure in homelessness services and the provision of temporary accommodation remained a “major risk” across the country.
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