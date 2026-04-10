New research to measure economic impact of Scotland’s housing associations

The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) has commissioned the David Hume Institute thinktank and Duncan Maclennan, a professor at the University of Glasgow and a housing expert, to carry out the research.

Professor Maclennan said he will “explore how housing associations contribute not only to meeting housing need, but to improving productivity, supporting labour markets and enabling sustainable economic growth across Scotland”.

He will also make the case that housing has “too often been viewed narrowly as a social issue, when in reality it is a fundamental part of a well-functioning economy”.