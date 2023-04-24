Several councils say they welcome the government letting them keep 100% of funds from Right to Buy sales for two years, but it will have a limited long-term impact #UKhousing

Under RTB, council tenants are offered a discount to purchase their homes. The size of the discounts were increased in 2012 under a relaunch of the scheme, to a maximum of £87,200 across England and £116,200 in London.

The LGA released new figures in March which suggested that 57,000 more social homes will be lost by 2030 because of the policy.

The Local Government Association (LGA) welcomed the change, which it had long campaigned for. London Councils, which represents the capital’s 32 boroughs and the City of London, also praised the government’s decision.

Councils previously had to give a proportion of the receipt from any RTB sale to the Treasury.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) informed local authorities on 31 March that they would be allowed to keep all RTB receipts for 2022-23 and 2023-24 in an attempt to boost housebuilding.

Just over 14,000 RTB sales were made last year – up 52% from 2020-21, although that was a decrease of 8% compared to 2019-20.

Councils have five years to spend the money from receipts, including a requirement to replace any housing stock sold through RTB.

The government revealed earlier this month that it would impose a two-year freeze on a cap that prohibits councils from delivering more than 50% of replacement RTB homes through acquisitions. The cap was previously expected to be tightened to 30% or 40%.

Inside Housing asked councils with the most RTB sales in 2021-22 for their reaction to the decision, whether it would impact policy and how the money might be used.

Birmingham City Council made 651 RTB sales in 2021-22 – the most of any local authority.

Sharon Thompson, cabinet member for housing, said she welcomed the government’s decision, which would allow the council “to extend our existing investment plans”.

However, she added: “Given that we are in the grips of a national housing crisis, I would urge the government to consider providing a longer-term deal to local authorities on RTB retention to give authorities such as Birmingham the chance to replace those social homes that are lost through RTB.

“We also need greater flexibility in how we are able to spend RTB receipts so we are able to target the money to where it is most needed.”

The council aims to decide how to use the funds by the summer.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council, which made the second most sales with 546, said the government’s decision was “a change we have been calling for”.

They added that the policy would provide around £11.4m additional funding.

“However, due to rules surrounding the use of RTB funds to purchase new social housing, it is estimated that the council will need to identify a further £17m of its own resource to be able to fully benefit from the temporary relaxation of the receipts policy,” they said. “Work is still ongoing to determine how the additional funding can be best used.”

At Leicester City Council, a spokesperson said it had also been “pushing for” the change. The area made the fourth most sales with 305.

The spokesperson noted: “While the changes do not deliver everything we had hoped for in relation to the use of RTB receipts, they will effectively release an additional £3.4m for us to invest in more new builds and acquisitions that will become council housing.”