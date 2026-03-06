A new round of the government’s proptech fund has opened, with £2.4m available for projects that focus on streamlining planning and accelerating housing delivery #UKhousing

New round of proptech funding aims to speed up planning and housing delivery #UKhousing

First launched in 2021, the fund has so far awarded £16.5m across 127 pilots involving 90 local authorities.

Run by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, the programme focuses on using property technology to modernise how land, housing and infrastructure are planned, financed, built and managed.

Up to 12 pilot projects will be supported through the latest round of the fund, which tests how digital tools can cut planning delays, unlock development sites and help deliver the government’s target of 1.5 million homes.

The initiative is the UK government’s largest proptech programme and has been recognised by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development as an example of best practice in public sector innovation.

The latest round of the PropTech Innovation Fund will focus on two specific planning challenges that commonly hamstring delivery.

The first seeks digital tools that enable neighbouring councils to share planning evidence and neighbourhood plans more effectively. The hope is that this will help councils reduce duplication and help authorities agree where housing and infrastructure should be located.

Another strand will explore digital approaches to viability assessments and developer contributions, seeking to help clarify communications and thus speed up planning decisions.

The projects must be the product of partnerships such as those between local planning authorities, technology firms, developers, community groups or universities with ringfenced funding for councils.

A matchmaking event will be held in London on 17 March to help potential partners to form consortia and develop project ideas.

Applications close on 29 April, with successful pilots expected to be announced in June.