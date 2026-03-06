New round of proptech funding aims to speed up planning and housing delivery

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A new round of the government’s PropTech Innovation Fund has opened, with £2.4m available to support projects that focus on streamlining planning and accelerating housing delivery.
Up to 12 pilot projects will be supported through the latest round of the fund, which tests how digital tools can cut planning delays, unlock development sites and help deliver the government’s target of 1.5 million homes.
Run by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, the programme focuses on using property technology to modernise how land, housing and infrastructure are planned, financed, built and managed.
First launched in 2021, the fund has so far awarded £16.5m across 127 pilots involving 90 local authorities.
The initiative is the UK government’s largest proptech programme and has been recognised by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development as an example of best practice in public sector innovation.
The latest round of the PropTech Innovation Fund will focus on two specific planning challenges that commonly hamstring delivery.
The first seeks digital tools that enable neighbouring councils to share planning evidence and neighbourhood plans more effectively. The hope is that this will help councils reduce duplication and help authorities agree where housing and infrastructure should be located.
Another strand will explore digital approaches to viability assessments and developer contributions, seeking to help clarify communications and thus speed up planning decisions.
The projects must be the product of partnerships such as those between local planning authorities, technology firms, developers, community groups or universities with ringfenced funding for councils.
A matchmaking event will be held in London on 17 March to help potential partners to form consortia and develop project ideas.
Applications close on 29 April, with successful pilots expected to be announced in June.
Previous projects funded through the programme have already tested ways to reduce the administrative burden on planning teams.
A joint pilot involving the London Borough of Hounslow and Chesterfield Borough Council trialled software to manage consultation responses during plan-making, a process that typically requires officers to manually sort and categorise hundreds of comments.
The system automatically organised responses and linked them to planning policies, reducing the average processing time per response from around 55 minutes to 30 minutes – a reduction of about 45%.
Another pilot led by Greater Cambridge Shared Planning Service used proptech tools to transform the way potential development sites are assessed for an emerging local plan.
By integrating digital tools into the evaluation process, planners were able to analyse site information far more quickly, delivering time savings of more than 50%.
A separate project involving Plymouth City Council, South Hams District Council and West Devon Borough Council used digital tools to streamline a call-for-sites exercise for their joint local plan, reducing the time needed to assess each potential site by more than half.
Research linked to the programme suggests that using proptech during the feasibility and planning stages could save councils around £527m and roughly 11,000 hours of officer time each year.
It also indicates that some elements of plan-making could be accelerated by up to 90%, while helping planners identify additional sites suitable for development.
The pilots form part of the government’s wider digital planning programme, which aims to modernise the planning system and speed up the delivery of new homes through greater use of data and digital tools.
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