New rule for Welsh landlords dealing with damp and mould to come into force under WHQS from April

A new requirement for social landlords to investigate serious hazards within 24 hours will come into force under the Welsh Housing Quality Standard from April this year #UKhousing

The update will mean all Housing Health and Safety Rating System (HHRS) hazards, with the exception of overcrowding, must be investigated and remedied within certain timescales if they present a “potential significant risk” to tenants and result from disrepair that is “within the landlord’s control”.

Jayne Bryant, cabinet secretary for housing and local government, said in December that this update follows the tragic death of Awaab Ishak, a case that “underlines the critical importance of listening to tenants”.

The Welsh government consulted on this proposal in spring 2025, and has since confirmed that the WHQS will be updated to set out “clear timescales for investigating and remedying hazards” such as damp and mould.

A document outlining the update said: “A hazard which may present a significant risk with an assessed likelihood of imminent harm to the tenant/occupier must be investigated within 24 hours and remedied within a further 24 hours.”

“A hazard which may present a significant risk with no assessed likelihood of imminent harm will be investigated within 10 working days and remedied within a further five working day[s],” the document added.

Where it is not possible to remedy a hazard within these timescales, the WHQS requires social landlords to send a written summary plan to tenants, also within five working days.

The Welsh government said it will monitor compliance with the updated standard via a quarterly return from social landlords, the first of which will be due at the end of June 2026.

Ms Bryant said: “These measures are not optional; they are designed to strengthen accountability and transparency across the sector.

“Social landlords must now publish response times and report on their performance as part of the WHQS compliance return, ensuring tenants can see how their landlord is meeting obligations.”

She said recent reports by the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales – which is currently considering an investigation into how social landlords respond to damp and mould complaints – have highlighted “unacceptable failures by some social landlords”.