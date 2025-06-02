New Shared Ownership Code launches in bid to standardise offer and drive investment

Major new attempt to standardise the shared ownership offer and drive investment across the UK has launched #UKhousing

All staff with responsibilities related to shared ownership must be trained on the requirements of the code

The publication of a full, comprehensive and up-to-date list of additional fees and charges across the shared ownership journey (excluding service charges)

A 14-day cooling off period that allows customers to cancel their agreement and receive a full refund of their reservation fees

The code, which the council is now looking to encourage providers of shared ownership to express an interest in signing up to, sets out a number of key principles and how to deliver them.

The new shared ownership code has been created by the Shared Ownership Council, a cross-sector initiative set up 18 months ago, to create a standardised offer, improve customer service and satisfaction. It is also hoped a more standardised model may help unlock additional investment in the tenure.

Given the shortages of comparable data for the tenure in some areas, the code will also ask providers to submit staircasing data to the CORE data reporting system, even when this is not a grant funding requirement.

The final version of the code has been published after eight housing providers took part in a four-month long pilot of the code. There has also been consultation with customers, mortgage lenders and other stakeholders over the past 18 months.

Alongside the code, the Shared Ownership Council has also published lessons from the pilot, a shared ownership learning directory and a guide to service charges under the scheme.

Each provider who took part in the pilot undertook a gap analysis of their performance against the code at the start of the process. That revealed relatively strong compliance in some areas, such as communication with shared owners and prospective shared owners. But when it came to providing information to shared owners, just 55% of sales and marketing functions were in compliance with the code requirements at the start of the pilot, and 69% of professionals working in leasehold and post-sales.

In an exclusive interview with Inside Housing published today, Ann Santry, chair of the Shared Ownership Council, said she was “hopeful that the code will make it easier for customers to compare and contrast” different service providers. She said she was also hopeful it will drive more investment in the product. The idea is to have an accredited code that organisations would pay a fee to sign up to.

Ms Santry said that conversations with investors have suggested they are interested in adoption of the code “because they want a quality mark”.

Andrew Greenwood, deputy chief executive of Leeds Building Society, said he thought the product “offers a lifeline for those priced out of full home ownership” but that the scheme “isn’t yet delivering all that it could”.

He said: “The new Shared Ownership Code is an important step in raising standards, improving the experience for buyers, and strengthening shared ownership’s place in the housing market. We’re calling on all providers to get on board.”