New six-month stats from Homes England show social housing starts up 148% and completions up 63%

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Social housebuilding starts are up 148% and completions are up 63%, according to the latest six-month figures reported by Homes England.
This increase means the government’s housing and regeneration agency said it helped start building a total of 2,002 social rent homes between 1 April and 30 September, and completed 1,991.
The overall number of homes across affordable tenures started and completed also rose, with starts up 12% and completions 32%.
This means there were a total of 15,682 housing starts on site and 14,295 housing completions delivered through programmes managed by Homes England compared with the same period last year.
Of those started, the tenure is still to be confirmed for 8,547 homes, a 1% decrease on last year. For completions, 10,434 were for affordable homes in this period, a 32% increase on the previous year.
The schemes that delivered affordable starts were: the Affordable Homes Programme 2021-26 (96%), the Levelling Up Home Building Fund (2%) and the Single Land Programme (2%).
Peter Denton, chief executive of Homes England, said: “The statistics published show a strong set of half-year results, reflecting the sector’s hard work and determination to build the new homes and communities the country needs.
“We have worked closely with our partners over the past year to manage pressures on delivery and ensure they have the security and certainty to keep going.
“The mission from the government is clear, so we will continue to work extremely hard to make sure our partners have the tools to carry on with the job in hand, creating the places that people are proud to call home.”
These latest statistics come after a recent government-commissioned taskforce reported that one in 10 homes delivered by Homes England should be for older people, to combat the unaffordability of retirement housing.
The government’s housing and regeneration agency has also announced its executive director of markets, partners and places (MPP) is stepping down.
Michael Palin will leave Homes England in the new year, it said in a statement, and Jo Nugent will join the executive leadership team in this role in the interim, before a successor is appointed.
Mr Denton said: “Mike has played an important role in providing executive operational oversight as well as supporting our wider strategic direction.
“He has developed and led MPP, putting place at the heart of the agency and driving forward partnerships that have helped us to deliver on our mission and that also provide the foundations to support our future delivery across our regions.
“Mike decided he wanted to move on to something else earlier this year, but committed to stay through to the end of 2024, given the establishment of the new government. I would like to extend my thanks to Mike for his work within the agency and our communities, and wish him the very best on the next step of his career journey.”
The chief executive of Homes England and Peter Freeman, the chair of the organisation, revealed in November that they will both step down from their roles in the new year.
Mr Denton and Mr Freeman have both spent four years leading the agency.
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