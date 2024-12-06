New six-month stats from Homes England show social housing starts up 148% and completions up 63%

These latest statistics come after a recent government-commissioned taskforce reported that one in 10 homes delivered by Homes England should be for older people, to combat the unaffordability of retirement housing.

The government’s housing and regeneration agency has also announced its executive director of markets, partners and places (MPP) is stepping down.

Michael Palin will leave Homes England in the new year, it said in a statement, and Jo Nugent will join the executive leadership team in this role in the interim, before a successor is appointed.

Mr Denton said: “Mike has played an important role in providing executive operational oversight as well as supporting our wider strategic direction.

“He has developed and led MPP, putting place at the heart of the agency and driving forward partnerships that have helped us to deliver on our mission and that also provide the foundations to support our future delivery across our regions.

“Mike decided he wanted to move on to something else earlier this year, but committed to stay through to the end of 2024, given the establishment of the new government. I would like to extend my thanks to Mike for his work within the agency and our communities, and wish him the very best on the next step of his career journey.”

The chief executive of Homes England and Peter Freeman, the chair of the organisation, revealed in November that they will both step down from their roles in the new year.

Mr Denton and Mr Freeman have both spent four years leading the agency.