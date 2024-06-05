New smoke alarm requirements for PRS in Northern Ireland

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New requirements for smoke, heat and carbon monoxide alarms have been introduced for private rental properties in the Northern Ireland, the Department for Communities (DfC) has announced.
The changes come under the Private Tenancies Act (Northern Ireland) 2022, which was introduced to strengthen protections for private renters.
Minimum standards include installing a smoke alarm in the room most frequently used for general daytime living and in every hall or landing area on each storey.
Landlords also have to install a heat alarm in every kitchen and a carbon monoxide alarm anywhere that contains a fixed combustion appliance or a flue.
Smoke and heat alarms must be interlinked. For rooms with an open fireplace, a heat alarm can be fitted instead of a smoke alarm, the DfC said.
Communities minister Gordon Lyons said: “These new regulations are designed to keep people safe by setting a minimum standard for smoke, heat and carbon monoxide alarms in private rental properties.
“There is a clear link between a proper alarm system and improved safety. An early warning of potential danger can help to reduce injuries and ultimately save lives.”
He added that installing alarms can also limit fire damage to a property.
The regulations fall under Section 8 of the act and came into force on 30 May 2024. Existing tenancies granted before 1 September 2024 must comply by 1 December 2024, while tenancies granted on or after that date must be compliant when the new tenancy is granted.
“These measures are designed to protect the rights and well-being of tenants in the first instance. In addition, they also aim to provide a clear framework for landlords, outlining their responsibilities in relation to properties and tenants,” Mr Lyons said.
The Private Tenancies Act includes changes to notice periods and obligations on landlords to provide tenants with tenancy information, but did not include any proposed ban on no-fault evictions.
A motion calling on Mr Lyons to ban no-fault evictions was backed by the Northern Ireland Assembly earlier this year.
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