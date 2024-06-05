ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

New smoke alarm requirements for PRS in Northern Ireland

News05.06.24by Jenny Messenger

New requirements for smoke, heat and carbon monoxide alarms have been introduced for private rental properties in the Northern Ireland, the Department for Communities (DfC) has announced. 

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
A smoke alarm
The new requirements came into effect on 30 May
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHNew smoke alarm requirements for PRS in Northern Ireland #UKhousing
LinkedIn IHNew requirements for smoke, heat and carbon monoxide alarms have been introduced for private rental properties in the Northern Ireland #UKhousing

The changes come under the Private Tenancies Act (Northern Ireland) 2022, which was introduced to strengthen protections for private renters.

Minimum standards include installing a smoke alarm in the room most frequently used for general daytime living and in every hall or landing area on each storey.

Landlords also have to install a heat alarm in every kitchen and a carbon monoxide alarm anywhere that contains a fixed combustion appliance or a flue. 

Read more

DfC announces new funding for 300 intermediate rent homesDfC announces new funding for 300 intermediate rent homes
Northern Ireland housing associations should adopt HHSRS, says DfCNorthern Ireland housing associations should adopt HHSRS, says DfC
Northern Ireland to bring defective building legislation in line with England and WalesNorthern Ireland to bring defective building legislation in line with England and Wales

Smoke and heat alarms must be interlinked. For rooms with an open fireplace, a heat alarm can be fitted instead of a smoke alarm, the DfC said.

Communities minister Gordon Lyons said: “These new regulations are designed to keep people safe by setting a minimum standard for smoke, heat and carbon monoxide alarms in private rental properties.

“There is a clear link between a proper alarm system and improved safety. An early warning of potential danger can help to reduce injuries and ultimately save lives.”

He added that installing alarms can also limit fire damage to a property.

The regulations fall under Section 8 of the act and came into force on 30 May 2024. Existing tenancies granted before 1 September 2024 must comply by 1 December 2024, while tenancies granted on or after that date must be compliant when the new tenancy is granted.

“These measures are designed to protect the rights and well-being of tenants in the first instance. In addition, they also aim to provide a clear framework for landlords, outlining their responsibilities in relation to properties and tenants,” Mr Lyons said.

The Private Tenancies Act includes changes to notice periods and obligations on landlords to provide tenants with tenancy information, but did not include any proposed ban on no-fault evictions. 

A motion calling on Mr Lyons to ban no-fault evictions was backed by the Northern Ireland Assembly earlier this year.

Sign up for our Northern Ireland bulletin

Sign up for our Northern Ireland bulletin

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Northern Ireland bulletin straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

Fire safetyNorthern IrelandPrivate rented sectorRegulation and GovernanceTenant
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories