New social housing could add up to £5bn a year to economy by 2035 #UKhousing

The government confirmed funding for the 10-year programme , which aims to build 300,000 affordable homes by 2035, in the June Spending Review.

It means an extra £5.4bn a year will be generated if the 180,000 social rent homes the government aims to build through the £39bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP) are built and occupied.

From this, they calculated that, over the last financial year, the 4.3 million social rent homes across the country gave a £87bn boost to the economy.

Social tenancies in England have an estimated value to the public purse of around £30,000 in savings to services and economic opportunities for residents, researchers commissioned by a trio of London housing associations have found.

Labour then confirmed it would be targeting at least 60% of these homes to be at social rent which, if achieved, would be a six-fold increase on the number of social homes built in the decade up to 2024.

The new research comes after another report this summer highlighted the potential social impact if the government were to achieve its target of building 1.5 million homes by the end of the current parliament.

The new study was commissioned by the Hyde Group, Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) and the Guinness Partnership, and used data from the 160,000 general needs tenancies managed by the trio as well as by A2Dominion and Platform.

The team at Sonnet Advisory & Impact, led by Jim Clifford, an honorary professor at Sheffield Hallam University, calculated the value of the social housing tenancies compared to temporary accommodation, private rental housing and staying with family or friends.

They used the value of a social tenancy (VoST) model developed by in a study published by Hyde and Sonnet in 2018 which back then placed the value of a social home at nearly £17,000, meaning that as of 2025 the benefits of these tenancies have grown by around 80%.

Following the research, Hyde, MTVH and Guinness have called on the government to help support the social housing sector ahead of this week’s Budget.

They want to see rent convergence set to £3 per week, the new Warm Homes Fund delivered in full and the two-child benefit cap axed.