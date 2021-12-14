New social housing investment fell by 22% last year, RSH data shows

The English regulator’s global accounts report gives a financial overview of the social housing sector for the year to the end of March 2021. It showed that housing providers invested £7.9bn in new social properties in 2021, a 22% drop from the £10.2bn spent in 2020.

Despite the drop in investment, the RSH said the £7.9bn figure still represented “a higher level of investment in new social housing supply than any year before 2020”.

The fall in investment in social housing last year coincided with a drop in investment across all new supply. In the year to March 2021, investment in new supply was £10.9bn – a 20% decrease on the previous year.

The figures demonstrate the impact the coronavirus pandemic, which resulting in the total shutdown of construction sites in the first few months of 2020/21, has had on social landlords’ development plans.