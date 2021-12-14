New social housing investment fell by 22% last year, RSH data shows

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Investment in new social housing fell by more than a fifth during the first year of the pandemic, new figures from the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) have revealed.
The English regulator’s global accounts report gives a financial overview of the social housing sector for the year to the end of March 2021. It showed that housing providers invested £7.9bn in new social properties in 2021, a 22% drop from the £10.2bn spent in 2020.
Despite the drop in investment, the RSH said the £7.9bn figure still represented “a higher level of investment in new social housing supply than any year before 2020”.
The fall in investment in social housing last year coincided with a drop in investment across all new supply. In the year to March 2021, investment in new supply was £10.9bn – a 20% decrease on the previous year.
The figures demonstrate the impact the coronavirus pandemic, which resulting in the total shutdown of construction sites in the first few months of 2020/21, has had on social landlords’ development plans.
The annual report by the RSH highlighted how the sector had dealt with the fall-out from the pandemic. Across the sector, surpluses stayed relatively unchanged, with the regulator reporting that underlying surplus fell only slightly from £2.7bn to £2.6bn over the year.
Future investment plans across the sector also looked robust, with the sector committed to £38.7bn of capital commitments, up 5% on 2020. According to the RSH, £20.8bn of this investment had already been contracted.
The impact of rent increases, which returned to Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus 1% from April last year, was offset by lower sales of properties held for rent and an increase in net finance costs.
Turnover for the sector rose from £21.2bn in 2020 to £22.1bn in the latest results. In terms of sales, total receipts increased by £300m to £5.7bn. However, surplus on sales of homes fell by £200m to £1.3bn.
The total value of housing assets held by the sector increased by £5.6bn to £180.0bn. This includes £166.1bn of social housing properties held for rent, £6.9bn of investment properties, which are predominantly market rent, and £7.1bn of properties held for sale.
Total debt across the sector also increased, up by £3.2bn to £86.3bn. The sector also agreed new funding facilities worth £15.1bn – the highest ever recorded as providers capitalised on low interest rates.
Fiona MacGregor, chief executive of RSH, said: “Despite strong headwinds, housing associations and other private social housing providers responded well during 2020/21 to maintain their financial resilience, attract investment and continue to deliver essential services.
“The continuing uncertainty of the pandemic coupled with wider macroeconomic and operational challenges mean providers must maintain their focus on delivering their core purpose and communicating effectively with stakeholders.
“It is vitally important that boards and executives manage risks effectively to ensure their continued financial viability and so protect tenants’ homes.”
The annual global accounts report is based on an aggregation of the financial statements of the 209 private registered providers of social housing which own or manage at least 1,000 homes. Overall, the report covers providers which own or manage 95% of the UK’s social housing stock.
The report warned that housing providers could still face a bumpy road ahead. Written prior to the government’s decision to activate Plan B COVID contingency plans, it stated: "There remains material uncertainty over the future course of the pandemic. A further wave of the virus is possible, which may result in renewed restrictions, including the implementation of contingency plans [Plan B] as set out in the government autumn and winter plan.
“The period after that covered in this publication has also seen delays in the supply of construction materials, labour shortages, rising prices and higher inflation.
“Providers will need to ensure they constantly monitor performance and forecasts and be prepared to mitigate growth in any new or existing risks.”
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