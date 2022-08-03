New supply isn’t enough. How redistributing housing tenure could solve the housing crisis

As they point out, the private rented sector has grown by 1.4 million homes since the global financial crisis in 2008. Reversing that by transferring them to a different tenure could boost owner-occupation by nine percentage points, more than offsetting its decline, or increase the size of the social sector by a third.

If that sounds farfetched, I’d look a bit further back in housing history for a parallel. Estimates vary, but in 1914, 80% to 90% of the housing stock was private rented. The expansion of owner-occupation and council housing in the mid 20th century came about not just because of new construction, but also because so many private rented homes transferred – either directly through sales or indirectly through redevelopment and slum clearance.

The discussion paper argues that looking afresh at redistribution could help deliver a higher rate of owner-occupation, a much larger pool of sub-market rented options and a smaller, higher-quality and better-managed private rented sector.

However, it argues that this will not be possible without action across a whole range of policy, including financial regulation, taxation and enabling alternative forms of investment that challenge a culture of property speculation.

Arguably, private landlords are already beginning to sell up in response to the withdrawal of tax reliefs and the prospect of renter reform.

“Landlords that want to transfer their stock already are already switching to the holiday and short-term let market. Regulation of that sector will also be needed to prevent a trend becoming an exodus”

That is only likely to accelerate thanks to the huge costs to private landlords of meeting the Decent Homes Standard and upgrading homes to have an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of C by 2030.

Options to support what the discussion paper calls “the equitable redistribution of homes sold off by private landlords” could include allowing local authorities, social landlords and community groups to intervene directly in the secondary market to buy homes, giving more support for people to build up their wealth and access ownership and creating routes for landlords to socialise their homes.

Other possibilities include the expansion of the community housing sector and a new Right to Buy for private renters.

The discussion paper has met with a predictable response from landlord groups (the National Residential Landlords Association argues that reducing the size of the private rented sector would be a “disaster” and increase rents) and will provide further evidence for The Telegraph that there is a “war on buy to let”.

The JRF rejects claims that rents will rise as supply falls on the basis, outside of build-to-rent, most landlords did not add to supply in the first place, and that the overall supply of homes will not fall.

However, it acknowledges that the transition will need to be managed carefully to avoid negative impacts on the poorest tenants reliant on the housing benefit market and homes in multiple occupation.

It’s not hard to think of further unintended consequences to add to that list or of other potential problems, perhaps most urgently the housing options available to homeless people.

One big issue that is not addressed is that landlords that want to transfer their stock already are already switching to the holiday and short-term let market. Regulation of that sector will also be needed to prevent a trend becoming an exodus.

“There must be doubts about how much private rented stock would social landlords really want to buy – especially if it is older and scattered across different blocks”

That declining supply may already be pushing up rents. Different surveys are currently suggesting very different annual rent rises, but a report by Capital Economics this week forecasts that rents will grow at twice their 2010s rate in this decade.

There must be doubts about how much private rented stock would social landlords really want to buy – especially if it is older and scattered across different blocks.

And there is another way to look at distribution. For all its faults, the private rented sector is very good at using housing space efficiently (aka packing tenants profitably into small spaces), but homeowners have every incentive to buy as large a home as they can afford regardless of how much space they need.

Finally, although the report rightly calls for action on a wide range of fronts as part of a strategy to “proactively shape the market”, our machinery of government is not exactly noted for its ability to work strategically.

However, this is a discussion document that is just the start of a co-ordinated programme of work on the ownership and distribution of homes. The paper’s great strength is that it considers the housing system in the round, including the fiscal and regulatory systems that underpin it.

The search for answers has to start with asking the right questions.

Jules Birch, columnist, Inside Housing