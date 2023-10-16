New survey finds number of Welsh tenants who think rent is unaffordable drops 9%

Number of Welsh tenants who think rent is unaffordable drops 9%, finds TPAS Cymru survey #UKhousing

“At the time, tenants and the wider society were experiencing a double whammy. Spiralling price inflation and their energy prices escalated fast.

In a report on the findings, Elizabeth Taylor, policy and engagement lead at TPAS Cymru, said: “This time last year, at the request of the Welsh government, we undertook our first dedicated tenant pulse focused on rent-setting.

The survey received responses from 881 social housing tenants from all 22 local authority areas in Wales, 51% of whom are housing association tenants.

According to the findings from the resident support group’s second annual rent-setting consultation, 22% of tenants felt their rent was unaffordable this year, compared with 31% last year.

“Whilst inflation and energy prices have peaked, they remain high, with inflation still seeing prices rise often above wage settlements.”

She said rent-setting was a challenging subject.

“Landlords need certain levels of rent settlement to continue services, as they see an increase in the costs of building materials, repair contractors and staff wages,” Ms Taylor added.

The survey found that 94% of tenants had had a rent increase.

However, 55% felt that it remained affordable for them.

Nearly two-thirds of tenants said their landlord had contacted them to discuss their rent increase.

For those who said they didn’t have any contact from their landlord about their rent, it was more noticeable for housing association tenants: 25.6%, compared with 18% for councils.

Asked whether they knew what their landlord spends the collected rent on, 42% of tenants were not aware and said they would like more information on this.

The report recommends doing more work on communicating and engaging tenants with rent and service charges.