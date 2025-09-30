New towns should count towards London’s housing target, deputy mayor says

Tom Copley, deputy London mayor for housing and residential development, believes new towns should count towards the capital’s target of 88,000 homes per year #UKhousing

Speaking during a fringe session at the Labour Party Conference on Monday, Mr Copley supported including new town homes in these metrics.

The taskforce has called for the government to be clear on how these schemes connect with the local housing need targets that local authorities have to meet. In its response, the government said it would confirm details of this in due course.

Mr Copley made the remarks after Crews Hill in Enfield and Thamesmead in Greenwich were named among the 12 locations recommended for 10,000-home developments by the government’s New Towns Taskforce on Sunday.

He said: “London’s been given a target of 88,000 homes per year, it is an enormous target and I think it’s absolutely fair for new towns to count towards that.”

Mr Copley pointed out that Thamesmead is “already delivering”. He added: “Why draw a red line around that and say it won’t count towards 88,000 homes?

“I think that… we can get the government into a good place on this. Of course I think they should count towards the housing target.”

But he admitted there are reasons why in some places the government may not be keen on seeing this happen.

“I can see why when the government initially announced new towns, they said that they wouldn’t count towards targets because there are parts of the country, it has to be said, that are not as enthusiastic about building as in London.

“And they might have just said, ‘Well ,we’ll stick all of our new housing into the new town and we won’t have to build any anywhere else’. That’s not the case in London.”

Mr Copley was responding to James Stevens, director for cities at the Home Builders Federation, who warned of a potential risk to projects if the housing does not count towards the mayor’s goals.