New training for LFB incident commanders not introduced before Grenfell despite coroner warning, inquiry hears

The revelation emerged today as Peter Groves, former head of development and training at the LFB, was questioned about the training modules offered to firefighters in the years before the Grenfell Tower fire.

The inquiry also heard that planned training on the risk of rapid fire spread in modern, highly insulated buildings was not introduced because of problems with the LFB upgrading its Internet Explorer package.

The first phase of the inquiry – which examined the events of the night of the fire – concluded that training did not prepare incident commanders for the rapid spread of the blaze up the building on the night of the fire.

This was despite Frances Kirkham, the coroner who investigated the six deaths at Lakanal House in 2009, making seven recommendations about training to improve incident commanders’ ability to deal with large high-rise fires, including a need to “anticipate that a fire might behave in a manner inconsistent with the compartmentation principle”.

The Lakanal House fire had spread externally via combustible high-pressure laminate panels attached to the walls, with internal fires ripping through suspended ceilings and defective fire doors.

Crews attending the fire were surprised by the ability of the fire to spread through the building so fast, having expected it to be contained in the flat of origin.