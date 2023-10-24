The Welsh government said today that the new Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS) will replace the existing standard to “better reflect changes in the way people live, work and feel about their homes”.

Climate change minister Julie James said: “I intend to make available a further £22.5m across this year and next, targeted at supporting social housing meeting the new Wales Housing Quality Standard.”

The original standard was introduced in 2002. A formal public consultation for WHQS 2023 was undertaken last year, which received more than 200 responses.

As well focusing on affordable heat and decarbonisation, the standard also looks to improve the comfort of the homes, including with up-to-date kitchens and bathrooms, as well as general well-being.

All habitable rooms, staircases and landings located within the home should have suitable floor coverings at the change of tenancy, alongside improving issues such as damp and mould, broadband access and building safety.