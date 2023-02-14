New Westminster Council leader interview: borough plans investment in temporary housing and more homes for social rent

“For years in opposition, we were calling on the council to invest in temporary accommodation stock. We have a real problem with families being sent to the outer reaches of London instead of being able to remain in Westminster.”

So says Adam Hug, Labour leader of Westminster Council, shortly after the authority announces funding to buy 270 homes for use as temporary housing.

Temporary housing is a major challenge for London boroughs. The most recent figures showed that 55,160 households in the city are in temporary accommodation – 58% of the figure for the whole of England.

In Westminster, high house prices and a lack of available accommodation make this particularly challenging and in the past resulted in Westminster seeking accommodation in other London boroughs. This in turn limits the availability in those boroughs.

Westminster, at the last count, had 2,654 households in temporary accommodation, which is at the higher end even for a London borough. This figure also dwarfs entire English regions, such as Yorkshire and the Humber, the North East and East Midlands.